Theoretically, the US should win the war against Iran, since the US is a superpower and Iran is a pariah, third-world country where people make $5 a day.

So let’s dive in.

Here are 12 reasons why the US is unable to decisively win this war.

The US cannot fight like it did in World War Two. You know, dropping nuclear weapons on Japan or totally destroying German cities. Geopolitical morality has shifted, and the US needs to fight with one hand tied behind. The IRGC cannot surrender, because all its leaders will be hanging from cranes. Yes, vast majority of Iranians really hate the regime. Midterm elections and price of oil. President Trump will face a nightmare if Democrats win in November and then spend the next two years blocking his agenda or trying to impeach him. This one will surprise many people. The US benefits from a prolonged war, since it weakens many rich countries in the Middle East and Asia, including China. Also, war is profitable for the US military industrial complex. Plus, American oil companies can now grab a larger share of the global market. Controlling oil also helps the Petrodollar, which underpins the US primacy. The US was not prepared for the drone warfare. The US military does not have a cheap solution to shoot down the $30,000 Iranian drones. Iran is a huge country — four times larger than Germany. And the IRGC has hidden its drones and missiles in numerous locations. The US is finding it very difficult to hunt down the storage sites and launchers. The safety of Gulf countries is a real concern. While the US wouldn’t mind the GDP of Gulf countries shrink a little, the utter destruction of Qatar, UAE etc. is not acceptable. Americans and the US military are too afraid of casualties. It’s not like World War Two, when 30,000 Americans died in the Battle of Normandy, but the public still supported the war. Last, it’s very difficult to arm Iranians. Remember how the regime slaughtered 50,000 Iranians in January. Once again, because of geography, there is no easy way for the US to send guns, grenades etc. to Iranians who want to fight the regime.

And here is an AI avatar reading the script above:

— S.L. Kanthan