Now that Iran is experiencing the biggest protests since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, there is renewed interest in the history of the country during the Shah era. This is a short article to debunk four popular myths about the Shah of Iran. I have written a much longer article on this topic — here is the link. Okay, let’s look at the myths and debunk/clarify them.

The four popular talking points to demonize Mohammad Reza Pahlavi are:

He was a dictator

He was a puppet of the US

He was “installed by the CIA” in the 1953 coup

He ran a brutal secret police organization known as the SAVAK

All of these accusations have some truths, some exaggerations and some lies.

Shah of Iran in 1950s. With his wife, Eisenhower and Queen Elizabeth

Quick Debunking

Let’s do a quick debunking first, and then I will get into the details.

The Shah was a constitutional monarch with a parliament elected by Iranians in free elections. If the Shah were a true dictator with enormous power, he wouldn’t have needed help from the US/CIA. He would have crushed all opposition himself.

The Shah was not “installed” by the CIA in 1953. He had been the Shah since 1941.

The CIA coup was really an ANTI-coup to stop the coup by Iranian Prime Minister, Mossadegh.

There was also a Cold War battle. Iran was so strategic that if the US didn’t help, Iran could have been swept under the Iron Curtain of the Soviet Union. Iran was so strategic that if the US didn’t help, Iran could have been swept under the Iron Curtain of the Soviet Union. The Shah avoided the great power rivalry and maintained good diplomatic relations with both the US and the USSR.

Mossadegh was the real dictator! He controlled the Parliament and gave himself emergency powers to do literally whatever he wanted — first for 6 months and then an additional 1 year.

The Shah could not fire Mossadegh, although Iran’s Constitution gave the Shah that power.

Iranians had far more political, social, economic and individual freedom under the Shan than under the Islamic regime today.

The Shah’s secret police system, SAVAK, did not go away. Khomeini preserved it and simply changed the name to SAVAMA.

Shah being a Dictator

First, the Shah was a constitutional monarch and had a lot of power, no doubt. He would be considered a “dictator” by today’s Western democratic standards. But, in those years, most countries in the world were under dictatorships — left or right. From the Soviet Union and the Eastern bloc to China and the Middle East to Latin America and even Spain and South Korea, dictators ruled the world! So, we should not judge 1950s by standards of the 21st century.

What matters is this: Iranians had incomparably more political freedom, more economic freedom and more social freedom under the Shah than under the current theocratic regime in Iran.

Secular, modern Iran before 1979

Below is a photo of protesters — in Tehran from 1978 — with a sign that says, “Down with the Shah, the blood-sucker.” Can you imagine a similar sign today that says, “Down with Khamenei, the blood-sucker”? The protesters will be hanged from a crane.

Can you imagine signs like this against Khamenei today in Iran?

Anti-Shah groups such as liberal university students, communists (like the Tudeh Party), and Islamic extremists thrived in Iran under the Shah. A terrorist group named as Fedayeen of Islam even tried to assassinate the Shah — they fired five bullets, of which 4 narrowly missed, and one hit him in the shoulder.

Ironically, the anti-Shah groups — liberals, communists and fringe Islamists—were brutally suppressed and eliminated by their former ally, Khomeini, after the revolution.

Shocked liberal women protesting Khomeini’s new hijab law. March 8, 1979

Within a month after coming to power, Khomeini denounced leftist Iranians as “non-Muslims” who “are at war with the philosophical beliefs of Islam.”

One year later, the Ayatollah openly declared a jihad on Iran’s liberals, Marxists and communists.

Khomeini declares a Holy War on the left. 1980

The Shah had a prophetic warning about the mullahs: “They would take us back 1500 years.”

During the Shah’s rule, Iran had a parliament (majlis) which was freely elected by the people. In fact, one of the Prime Ministers — Mossadegh — was so powerful that the Shah had to flee the country for a couple of days in 1953!

The simple fact is that, if the Shah were a true dictator, there would have been no coup in 1953 or an Islamic revolution in 1979!

Shah was a Puppet of the USA

This is a Soviet-era propaganda that is still being repeated today — remember that during the Cold War, both the US and the USSR were fighting over control of Iran, a very strategic country in terms of resources, influence and location.

The USSR was funding communist groups within Iran to destabilize the Shah’s government. And from radio stations near the Iranian border, the Soviets were blasting anti-Shah propaganda 7 hours a day.

The Shah was a very Westernized man who gravitated towards the US/Europe. But, of course, in such relations, the US would naturally have more power. Did the USSR treat Poland, Hungary etc. as equals?

Reza Pahlavi + his wife Farah with Pres. JFK + Jacqueline Kennedy @ White House

But he was not a “puppet.” In fact, the CIA complained in a classified psychological profile that the Shah was a “megalomaniac” who followed his “own plans, while disregarding US interests.” Not the description of a subservient leader.

The Shah also met with Soviet leaders in an act of extraordinary diplomacy during the intense Cold War. Here he is in Moscow with his wife Soraya in 1956:

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his wife visiting Russia in 1956

And here is Brezhnev, the leader of the USSR, visiting Tehran and riding a convertible with the Shah of Iran. Look at the Iranians — including secular school children without a hijab/burqa — lined up to greet Brezhnev. The Shah was very diplomatic and tried to not get pulled into the Cold War rivalry between the US and the Soviet Union.

Brezhnev in Tehran, with the Shah, in 1963

About that infamous 1953 CIA coup: It was a coup to stop a coup

Contrary to the popular myth, the Shah was NOT installed by the CIA in a 1953 coup. He had actually come to power in 1941– that was 12 years before the coup and even 6 years before the CIA was created!

But… here is the nuance. The CIA certainly carried out the coup and helped the return of Shah, who had left/fled the country for 3–4 days.

CIA’s rent-a-mob in Tehran in 1953

Here is what happened:

Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh was an influential and ambitious populist, who nationalized the oil sector in 1951. But it was a total disaster — Iran’s oil production fell a staggering 95% over the next two years, as the British withdrew all their technicians, and Iranians did not have the skill to operate the refineries.

Mossadegh was the REAL dictator

While the common talking point is that Mossadegh was a democratically elected leader, he was a tyrant. As a founder of the National Front party, he was very powerful. In 1951, he became the Prime Minister by using the populist platform of nationalization of oil. However, by next year, oil production had fallen precipitously — as noted before.

So, this time, Mossadegh convinced (bribed?) the Parliament to give him dictatorial and emergency powers for six months!

Power of Dictator won by Mossadegh — NY Times, Aug 1952

In the 1952 legislative election, Mossadegh’s party — National Front — won only 30 out of 136 seats in the Parliament. Yet, he managed to become the Prime Minister. Not very democratic.

When he couldn’t solve any problems, Mossadegh asked the parliament to extend the dictatorial powers for another 1 year, and got it. Sick of his antics, the Shah appointed a new Prime Minister (Ahmad Qavam), but Mossadegh aligned with the communists and mullahs to create riots. The Shah was scared and brought Mossadegh back as the PM after just five days!

Mossadegh was a power-hungry and stubborn man, who rejected all the offers and concessions by the US, UK, France and others.

At that point, the Shah tried to fire Mossadegh, but couldn’t. (So much for the Shah being an all-powerful dictator). Afraid of a coup or worse - assassination - the Shah fled to Italy for a couple of days.

Shah in Rome, 1953. Reads newspaper about the anti-coup

At the same time, powerful Western oil interests and the deep state (MI6/CIA) were waiting for an opportunity to get rid of Mossadegh. Hence the CIA coup of 1953 — known as Operation AJAX. The CIA used Mossadegh’s own recipe — bribes and mobs for hire — to get rid of him!

It was a coup to stop a coup.

SAVAK — The Shah’s Brutal Secret Police

After the 1953 coup discussed above, the Shah sought help from the West. That’s why SAVAK was created in 1957 with help from the CIA and MI6. The goal was to create something like the FBI in Iran to stop terrorists and extremists. Yes, SAVAK was ruthless, operated outside the law, and engaged in spying, arrests, torture etc.

But guess what happened after the Islamic Revolution? SAVAK was not dismantled, but simply renamed as SAVAMA! In fact, the deputy chief of SAVAK — General Hossein Fardoust — became the head of SAVAMA. All the infrastructure, files, intelligence, torture methods, along with most intel agents continued under Khomeini.

The anti-Shah people never talk about this inconvenient fact.

Conclusion

For ideologues on the far left, a good dictator is an anti-American dictator. So, they worship Stalin, Fidel Castro, Islamic regime in Iran etc., while hating on the Shah.

This is a short summary. You can read my much longer article on Substack:

Betrayed: How Liberals Supported Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 and Turned Against the Progressive Shah

S.L. Kanthan (Jan 22, 2026)