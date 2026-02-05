History is written by winners, and sometimes by losers. The narrative about the Shah of Iran was written not only by the Ayatollahs of Iran, but also by the US, which wanted an excuse for why it let the Shah down.

Let’s look at some popular myths about the Shah and debunk/clarify them.

The popular talking points to demonize Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah are:

He was “installed by the CIA” in the 1953 coup

He was a puppet of the US

Quick Debunking

Let’s do a quick debunking of these propaganda talking points.

The Shah was a constitutional monarch with a parliament elected by Iranians in free elections. If the Shah were a true dictator with enormous power, he wouldn’t have needed help from the US/CIA in 1953; and he wouldn’t have been overthrown in 1979.

The Shah was not “installed” by the CIA in 1953. He had been the Shah since 1941.

Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh was the real dictator at that time! He controlled the Parliament and gave himself emergency powers to do literally whatever he wanted — first for 6 months and then an additional one year.

The Shah could not even fire Mossadegh, although Iran’s Constitution gave the Shah that power.

Later, Mossadegh made himself the defense minister, thus taking charge of Iran’s military.

The Shah was afraid of being assassinated by Mossadegh. Why? Mossadegh had come to power in 1951 after the assassination of the previous Prime Minister by an Islamist terrorist group (Fedayeen-e-Islam), which was a political ally of Mossadegh!

This is why the Shah fled to Italy in 1953: