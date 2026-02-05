4 Myths About the Shah of Iran: CIA Coup, US Puppet, Dictator, SAVAK
Debunking the propaganda of the current Islamic regime and the far left
History is written by winners, and sometimes by losers. The narrative about the Shah of Iran was written not only by the Ayatollahs of Iran, but also by the US, which wanted an excuse for why it let the Shah down.
Let’s look at some popular myths about the Shah and debunk/clarify them.
The popular talking points to demonize Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah are:
He was a dictator
He was a puppet of the US
He was “installed by the CIA” in the 1953 coup
The US/UK stole Iran’s oil
He ran a brutal secret police organization known as the SAVAK
Thanks for reading India and Geopolitics ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Quick Debunking
Let’s do a quick debunking of these propaganda talking points.
The Shah was a constitutional monarch with a parliament elected by Iranians in free elections. If the Shah were a true dictator with enormous power, he wouldn’t have needed help from the US/CIA in 1953; and he wouldn’t have been overthrown in 1979.
The Shah was not “installed” by the CIA in 1953. He had been the Shah since 1941.
Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh was the real dictator at that time! He controlled the Parliament and gave himself emergency powers to do literally whatever he wanted — first for 6 months and then an additional one year.
The Shah could not even fire Mossadegh, although Iran’s Constitution gave the Shah that power.
Later, Mossadegh made himself the defense minister, thus taking charge of Iran’s military.
The Shah was afraid of being assassinated by Mossadegh. Why? Mossadegh had come to power in 1951 after the assassination of the previous Prime Minister by an Islamist terrorist group (Fedayeen-e-Islam), which was a political ally of Mossadegh!
This is why the Shah fled to Italy in 1953:
Mossadegh was NOT a hero, as portrayed by Western liberals now. He came to power in 1951 by promising nationalization of oil. This populism backfired right away, because once he took over the sector, oil production fell by 95% over the next two years! This is because Iranians did not have the skill to operate the refineries. American and British leaders made several offers, but Mossadegh refused them.
Thus, the CIA coup was really an ANTI-coup to stop the coup by the Mossadegh.
After the coup, the Shah negotiated better oil revenue sharing terms (50%-50%) with Western oil companies. In fact, he virtually nationalized Iran’s oil sector later in 1973!
Reza Pahlavi Shah was not a puppet but a pragmatic statesman. He had studied in Switzerland, spoke fluent French and English, and was a natural friend of the West. But he was also a patriot and a visionary.
From 1953 to 1978, Iran’s GDP grew a staggering 3300%. In other words, Iran’s GDP in 1978 was 34 times larger than it was in 1953.
Iranians had far more political, social, economic and individual freedom under the Shah than under the Islamic regime today.
The Shah ended feudalism and gave land to 1.5 million farmers (which helped a third of Iran’s population)
The Shah liberated women from the Sharia system, ended child marriage, provided free education to all girls (up to age 14), encouraged women to go to universities, gave Iranian women the right to vote and so on. (Khomeini, by the way, opposed the Shah’s White Revolution and all the progressive reforms. Later, for example, Khomeini would lower the marriage age of girls to 9).
Inspired by US President JFK, the Shah established literacy corps and health corps to provide free educational and healthcare services for the poor.
Under Reza Pahlavi Shah, Iranians had infinitely more political freedom than under the current Islamic regime. Look at the protesters’ sign below: “Down with the Shah, the blood-sucker.” A similar sign in Tehran today against Khamenei means a death sentence.
The Shah’s national security group -- “secret police” -- SAVAK, did not go away. Khomeini preserved it and simply changed the name to SAVAMA. The SAVAK was created by the US/UK in 1957 to manage extremists and terrorists. Remember that Iran was under serious threat from seditious communist groups funded by the USSR and Islamic terrorist groups. Ironically, these useful idiots were later ruthlessly crushed by Khomeini.
Conclusion
Under the Shah, Iran had the largest economy and the most powerful military in the Middle East. Iran was modern, secular, industrialized, and widely respected/admired in the West and elsewhere. The currency was stable -- at 70 rials per dollar -- and the people experienced unprecedented prosperity.
Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah was not perfect, but he made Iran great. 1948-1978 were the best times in modern Iran’s history.
Video below: Shah of Iran speaking before the joint session of US Congress in 1962.
Video below: Modern, secular, free Iran under the Shah:
S. L. Kanthan (Feb 2026)
Thanks for reading India and Geopolitics ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.