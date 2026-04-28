5 Imminent Crises in Iran

Iran says it will open the Strait of Hormuz… if the US ends the blockade! Why?

Because Iran faces five devastating and imminent crises:

Currency collapse

Government shutdown

Massive Unemployment

Food shortage

Oil wells getting shut down.



Currency collapse:



Over the last year, the value of Iranian Rial has fallen 96% — from 42,000 rials for $1 to 1.3 million rials per dollar.



Now, thanks to Trump’s blockade, Iran cannot export anything -- oil or non-oil.



Plus, the US treasury is confiscating Iranian bank accounts abroad and even cryptocurrency wallets.



Government shutdown:



80% of the Iranian government budget comes from exports. And Trump’s blockade is destroying this crucial source of income.



38 Iranian ships have already been turned back by the US Navy. The American military could have easily bombed these ships, but it’s being nice.



Unemployment:



There are four reasons why unemployment will soon be a staggering 50-60%.



One-third of the labor force in Iran are employees of the government, which will be broke soon.



The lack of exports and imports disrupts millions of jobs.



The US and Israel have decimated critical sectors such as steel and petrochemicals, as well as thousands of factories, which affect countless downstream sectors.



The gov is so afraid of its own people that it has shut down the internet for nearly 60 days. And that’s devastating the digital economy and small businesses.



Food Shortage:



Iran depends on imports for wheat, rice, corn, soybean etc. — the dependency ranging from 30% to 70%.



Oil Wells:



If Iran cannot export its oil, it has to shut down the oil fields. And this is not an easy task.. If the fields are old, things might actually explode! And once turned off, it may take weeks or months to reopen the fields.



Oh, when the oil fields shut down, there will be shortage of gasoline and fuel WITHIN Iran.



So, the situation is grim. Iranian politicians and the IRGC are afraid of nationwide protests and even a revolution that can overthrow the regime.



And Trump will continue the blockade and even may restart the bombing campaign.

Iran has lost the war, although the bluster and bravado goes on.

— S.L. Kanthan