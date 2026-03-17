Ali Larijani is Dead -- Why this means end of the Iran war

Ali Larijani was the "CEO" of Iran. He has been running the country since last June.

To understand why Larijani is so important, one must understand the complex and overlapping political, military and intelligence systems that Khomeini created in the 1980s in order to prevent an internal coup.

Khomeini was very scared of a military coup, so he created IRGC - a parallel military in Iran.



Then, to buy IRGC's loyalty, Khomeini and Khameni bribed it by handing over half of Iran's economy.



To ensure that IRGC doesn't turn on the Supreme Leader, vast competing and overlapping organizations were created.



This is why it takes a veteran like Ali Larijani to manage Iran, and why his death is devastating for the regime.

There a very few people like Larijani with the right people and technocratic skills to manage this nightmare of bureaucracy and power struggle.

Plus, I discuss the current state of Iran's military... whats happening with Strait of Hormuz... and what the US will do in the next two weeks.