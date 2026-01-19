History repeats itself and rhymes in uncanny ways. And there are profound contradictions in political ideologies. The partnership of liberals and right-wing fundamentalist Islam is one of those fatal and unholy alliances that would leave any objective thinker immensely confused.

Let’s look at the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, where liberals and communists joined forces with religious leader Khomeini to overthrow the progressive but authoritarian Shah, under whom Iran made astonishing progress in terms of economy, modernization and social justice. Of course, immediately after coming to power, Ayatollah Khomeini crushed the useful idiots — Marxists, liberals and reformists. Classic bait and switch.

Iranian women protesting the new hijab law in March 1979. Too late!

Fast forward to 2026, Western liberals are generally very pro-Iran, and many of them are staunchly supporting the current theocratic government that is putting down the nationwide protests with brute force. Khamenei has admitted that “thousands” of protesters have been killed, but he blames the victims for sedition. Western groups estimate that 40,000+ Iranians have been murdered since Jan 8.

The photos and videos of body bags of dead Iranian protesters left to rot on the ground have not changed the opinion of liberal social media influencers.

Bodies of dead protesters, Iran, Jan 2026

And for the last three weeks (since Jan 8), entire Iran has been subjected to internet blackout.

Western liberals now are driven by the same motive as the Iranian liberals in the 1970s — that is, anti-imperialism and anti-Americanism. Anti-Zionism is also a major factor now.

However, such blind ideology leads to a situation where the cure is much worse than the disease. Let’s dive in.

Shah, the Progressive Leader

The Shah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - would be considered a leftist role model these days!

The Shah of Iran did things that would make Mao Zedong give a standing ovation — for example, he ended feudalism, took lands away from the landlords, and distributed the land to 1.5 million farmers. That helped about 9 million Iranians, a third of the population. He even gave away some of his own royal family-owned land.

Shah of Iran handing out land deeds to peasants - after ending feudalism

Before the Shah’s land reform, 70% of the agricultural land was owned by aristocrats and mullahs (Shiite priests). The aristocrats moved on to generate wealth from industries, while the mullahs plotted revenge.

The Shah of Iran emancipated girls and women and did admirable things. Consider these:

By 1979, 33% of the university students and 45% of medical students in Iran were women. Those were astonishing numbers in the Middle East. Women students in University of Tehran in 1971

There were 22 female ministers in the Iranian parliament. Women Parliament members, Iran pre-1979

Iranian women were doctors, judges, professors and so on.

How did the Shah achieve it? It was not easy. Here’s how he did it:

The Shah made education free and compulsory for all Iranian girls (and boys) — up to the age of 14. Also, poor children were provided free meals in schools. Girls in schools in Iran, 1970s

Reza Pahlavi built thousands of schools all over Iran, especially in rural areas. Within two decades, the high-school enrollment in Iran grew six-fold.

He abolished child marriage and raised the age to 18.

Suffrage: He gave Iranian women the right to vote in 1963 — eight years ahead of Switzerland! Women voting for the first time in Iran in 1963

Reza Pahlavi cracked down on Sharia law that limited women’s potential. His father, the first Shah, had already banned chador, the Iranian version of burqa.

He gave Iranian women equal rights in marriage, divorce and custody. The Islamic laws were quite misogynistic.

In 1962, the Shah of Iran came to the US with his wife and met with President JFK.

The two really clicked, and the Shah was impressed by Kennedy’s Peace Corps. So, the Shah went back home and created a Literacy Corps and Health Corps to have young well-educated Iranians volunteer as teachers and doctors in rural Iran. It was also a bit like Mao’s “barefoot doctors,” but more modern and sophisticated.

Modernization of Iran Under Pahlavi Dynasty — “White Revolution”

“Tehran streets, which only a few years ago were the preserve of donkeys and camels, today are clogged by 100,000 automobiles” — Time magazine, 1960.

Under the Shah and his father (the first king of the Pahlavi Dynasty), Iran made astonishing progress.

Iran’s GDP grew a stunning 700-fold between 1925 and 1975! The per-capita income grew 200 times!

Between 1960 and 1976, the real GDP — adjusted for inflation — grew an astonishing 5-fold.

Between 1948 and 1978, the constant PPP GDP-per-capita grew from $250 to nearly $10,000.

Iran used to be a poor and an illiterate country divided by ethnic and religious identities. In 1925, a quarter of the population was nomadic. Infrastructure was terrible, manufacturing was negligible (except for artisans like those making Persian rugs) and there was no real military. Workers making Persian Rugs in 1920s — before industrialization of Iran Iranian girls/women in 1920s before the Pahlavi Dynasty

Under the two visionary Shahs (1925-1941 and 1941-1978), Iran underwent massive modernization. Initially, the private sector did not have enough money or the rich Iranians were not interested in factories, since they could make quick profits from imports. Thus, Reza Pahlavi’s government encouraged public-private partnerships, co-invested in numerous factories, raised tariffs on imports, and made Iran self-sufficient in many areas.

The father and the son Shahs electrified villages and built massive infrastructure to connect various parts of Iran — like the Trans-Iranian railway, which is still an engineering marvel in some regions. The Shah helped create joint ventures for auto manufacturing and Iranian cars (like “Paykan”) for the first time. Iran Air was flying (often non-stop) to global hot spots like New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo!

Under the Shah, a vast majority (60%) of the oil revenue was spent on improving Iran’s transportation, infrastructure and industrialization.

Iran had no military before the Pahlavi Dynasty. However, by the 1970s, Iran had the most powerful military in the Middle East.

Female soldiers of Iranian military under the Shah

Iran under the Shah also had smart and pragmatic foreign policy. The Shah was greatly liked by the US and the West. Yes, it was geopolitics of the Cold War, but Iranians benefited from the US-Iran relations.

Pres. Eisenhower in Tehran in 1959. Riding on a convertible with the Shah.

In 1962, the Shah of Iran visited the US and had an amazing ticker-tape parade on Broadway Street in Manhattan, New York City.

Shah and his wife with US President JFK and the First Lady:

1962: Shah of Iran and his wife with JFK and wife at the White House

The Shah with US President Jimmy Carter:

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi at the White House with Pres. Jimmy Carter

Reza Pahlavi Shah visiting England and riding an open carriage with Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands of British lined up the streets to see him.

Shah of Iran in London with Queen Elizabeth. 1959

The Shah had such a trusted relationship with the US that Americans gave Iran its first nuclear reactor! The 5MW Tehran reactor was for research, and the US supported Iran’s ambitions for nuclear power.

The Shah was a brilliant statesman who understood the Cold War dynamics. So, while he favored the West, he tried to maintain good relations with the USSR. Here he is in Moscow in 1956 with his wife Soraya. (He would visit again in 1972).

Shah of Iran in Moscow, Russia, with his wife in 1956

Debunking Three Lies: “Dictator”… “CIA Puppet… and SAVAK”

Three common criticisms about the Shah are that he was a “dictator” and that “he was installed by the CIA after the 1953 coup” and that his secret intelligence group SAVAK was brutal and cruel. Let’s explore:

First, “Shah is a dictator and a puppet of the West” is a Soviet-era propaganda that is still being repeated today — remember that during the Cold War, both the US and the USSR were fighting over control of Iran.

Iran under the Shah had more democracy in the 1970s than in most Middle East countries today, including Iran. There was a parliament (“majlis”), which was freely elected by the people. If he were truly a tyrannical dictator, there would have been no Islamic Revolution. He would have crushed all opposition. The fact is that he was too Westernized and too lenient for that time and the region.

The person with most power in Iran from 1951 to 1953 was the Prime Minister, Mossadegh! He controlled the Parliament, which gave him emergency/dictatorial powers, first for sic months and then extended it to another year! “Power of dictator won by Mossadegh” — NY Times, 1952

As for the coup in 1953, the CIA did NOT install the Shah, who had been in power since 1941 — six years before even the CIA was created!

Later, the CIA created a psychological profile of the Shah in which the US spymasters accused him of being a “megalomaniac” and complained that the Shah was “pursuing his own aims in disregard of US interests.” That’s not a description of a puppet. Here’s a clip from the 60 Minutes interview with Mike Wallace:

For some background, the Shah’s father went into exile when the Brits and the Russians invaded Iran in 1941; and the son, the new Shah, was placed on the throne at the age of 21. He was inexperienced and many considered him to be a womanizer and a “softie.” But over the next 30 years, he would evolve into a tough and visionary statesman.

Fast forward to 1953, Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh, an influential and ambitious populist, had nationalized the oil sector two years earlier. But it was a total disaster — Iran’s oil production fell 95% over the next two years, as the British withdrew all their technicians, and Iranians did not have the skill to operate the refineries.

Mossadegh was the real dictator! He controlled the Parliament and gave himself emergency powers to do literally whatever he wanted — first for 6 months and then an additional 1 year.

At that point, the Shah tried to fire Mossadegh, but couldn’t — although Iran’s consitution gave Shah the power to appoint/fire the Prime Minister.

Mossadegh was a dangerous man. He became the Prime Minister after his not-so secretive alliance, the Fedayeen of Islam, assassinated the previous Prime Minister (Ali Razmara)!

Afraid of a coup or worse (assassination), the Shah fled to Italy for a couple of days. This is another example of the Shah not being a dictator with totalitarian powers. Shah in exile in Rome. 2nd photo: Shah reads the newspaper to find that Mossadegh has been arrested

At the same time, powerful Western oil interests and the deep state (MI6/CIA) were waiting for an opportunity to get rid of Mossadegh. Hence the CIA coup of 1953. It was a coup to stop a coup. CIA coup in 1953. Rent a mob; bribe the military, politicians and mullahs.

By the way, the CIA used the same tactic that Mossadegh had used to oust another Prime Minister, Ahmad Qavam, who lasted only five days in 1952!

The CIA coup took only three days and helped the Shah return to power, but did not pick him out of thin air and “install” him as a puppet. He certainly leveraged the CIA and MI6 for protection afterwards.

The Shah’s relationship with the West was just a matter of pragmatism and survival in politics and geopolitics. It was a partnership of shared values, although the US obviously was the more powerful one.

He had studied in a boarding school in Switzerland and was very Westernized. Thus, partnering with the US/Europe was natural. Here is the Shah speaking fluent French during an interview:

However, the Shah eventually became so independent that the US/West secretly supported Khomeini. Recently declassified US diplomatic cables show that the Carter administration had extensive contacts with Khomeini, and basically told the Iranian military to stand down.

The UK and France also helped Khomeini. The BBC Radio was airing so much pro-Khomeini and anti-Shah propaganda that Iranians called it the “Ayatollah BBC”! France, of course, was one of the hosts during his exile — just before he returned to Iran. Khomeini in Paris, 1979

As for SAVAK, it was created in 1957 by the Shah with the help of the British and American intelligence to prevent further coups or the rise of extremists like communists and religious terrorist groups. Remember that the USSR was meddling a lot in the Iranian affairs by funding communist groups and broadcasting anti-Shah propaganda on radio stations close to Iran’s border. There was even an assassination attempt on the Shah’s life — religious extremists fired five bullets of which one hit his shoulder and the others narrowly missed his skull and face. So, yeah, SAVAK was ruthless, operated outside the law, and engaged in spying, arrests, torture etc.

But guess what happened after the Islamic Revolution? SAVAK was not dismantled, but simply renamed as SAVAMA! In fact, the deputy chief of SAVAK - General Hossein Fardoust - became the head of SAVAMA. All the infrastructure, files, intelligence, torture methods, along with most intel agents continued under Khomeini.

The Shah and his family:

So What Underpinned the 1979 Revolution?

If the Shah was so great, as I have argued, why was he overthrown in the 1979 revolution?

Well, a whole slew of incompatible radicals and disgruntled groups got together in a strange alliance. The common excuse is that the Shah was authoritarian. However, if the Shah had been as tyrannical as the current government, he would have survived. But let’s take a look at the opposition:

Islamic clergy — The mullahs were the #1 instigator, since they had lost a lot of their power and wealth in a secular society. The Shia clergy (mullahs) in Iran owned or controlled significant amounts of land and wealth — under the “waqf” system — before the Shah instituted reforms in the 1960s. Their hatred for the Shah and his father was intense. Some of the Shiite extremist groups like Fadayan-e Islam even assassinated Iranian Prime Ministers (four, to be precise!)

Socialists and Communists — The leftists were a small group in Iran in the 1920s and 1930s. But when the USSR and the British joined to attack and defeat Iran in 1941, communism spread quickly. A communist political party known as Tudeh was founded in 1941. (Ironically, it was crushed by Khomeini! More on that later). The Soviet Union secretly funded the communists; and openly spread anti-Shah propaganda through newspapers and radio stations (operated out of Azerbaijan). Tudeh had a vast following, especially in trade unions; and quite a few military officers secretly belonged to the party. Communism under the Shah of Iran — Tudeh Party The communists kept demanding higher wages and better benefits, even though the Shah passed laws for industrial workers to get 20% of corporate profits and created a social security system for pension. These extremists wanted a communist Iran, and nothing else would satisfy them. Tudeh was, in fact, more pro-Soviet than pro-Iran.

College Students — Khomeini really hated them! These spoiled kids were the clueless and idealistic group, which dreamed of democracy and freedom from imperialism, although they were very Westernized. Not much different from the current liberals, who live in the US but spend all day demonizing the US. Crazy liberal women supporting Khomeini. They would regret it soon.

All these people had underestimated the religious fundamentalists. Some naively thought a religious person would never lie! And they all thought the religious poor were too harmless or incompetent to take over the leadership. In the desperation to beat the Shah, none of these groups used their brain. They missed all the red flags and projected their fantasy into Khomeini, who despised them.

Khomeini was a shrewd and manipulative politician who lied through omission. He just wrote and said what the liberals, communists and the Islamic guerrillas wanted to hear. Later, Khomeini said, “Just because I have said something does not mean that I should be bound by my word”!

He fooled Iranian liberals & communists into supporting him. After he came to power, Khomeini oppressed them, arresting & executing many reformist activists, journalists, editors & publishers.

Khomeini justified his repressive rule by claiming that opposing his government was the same as opposing God. Thus, all opposition parties were “enemies of God.” This fanatical logic is still being used in Iran today.

In 1980, Khomeini declared a Holy War (jihad) against the Leftists. He specifically attacked mixing of Marxism and Islam!

Ayatollah Khomeini wages jihad on Marxism, 1980

How Ayatollah Khomeini Back-stabbed Communists, Liberals & Women

Consider the timeline:

Jan 16: The Shah of Iran leaves Iran, unwilling to push the country into a civil war.

Feb 1: Khomeini comes to Iran after exile. He had spent the last few weeks in France

Feb 11: Khomeini becomes the new leader of Iran.

March 7: Mandatory hijab law gets passed. Khomeini denounced leftist Iranians as “non-Muslims” who “are at war with the philosophical beliefs of Islam.”

March 8: Liberal women stage a massive protest, but their new “friend” turned out to be far more totalitarian than the Shah. Khomeini declared chador/hijab to be the “flag of the revolution.”

And anyone who opposed Khomeini was deemed to an “enemy of Allah” — which means death penalty.

Useful idiots trying to protest against Khomeini in 1979

What did Khomeini do to women?

He systematically reversed much of the Shah’s contribution to women’s liberation.

Khomeini introduced Sharia laws, made hijab mandatory, segregated public places (men v. women), reduced marriage for girls from 18 to 9 (!), banned women from being judges and other key roles, banned women from sports stadiums, banned women from singing or dancing and so on.

Remember how the Shah raised marriage of girls to 18? The “Supreme Leader” of Iran reduced the age to 9. Nine!

Khomeini and his followers were brutal in enforcement. Women who did not wear a hijab or “dress modestly” were beaten, stoned, and sometimes attacked with acid that would disfigure their face. The Iranian parliament passed a law that women without hijab could face 72 lashes.

1978 - Last time when “Miss Iran” pageant was held

The obsession with hijab still goes on, although in the last 3-4 years, the government has relaxed a bit in Tehran. In 2016, Iran’s top chess player - Dorsa Derakhshani - left Iran because she was banned from the national team for not wearing a hijab or wearing “tight jeans.” There have also been many cases of men throwing acid on women’s faces for not dressing properly — like Marziyeh Ebrahimi in the photo below.

Khamenei’s morality police have harassed, beaten up and arrested countless women for not dressing properly. Young Iranians are arrested for singing or dancing on Instagram or other social media. Last year, a woman (Parastoo Ahmadi) was arrested for live streaming her singing. It was a beautiful and classy performance but women cannot sing in public under Islamic laws! See below:

How did Khomeini attack the students?

Khomeini shut down the universities for nearly three years, starting from 1980! He fired or arrested all the leftist professors and student leaders. Some were even executed. All the leftist newspapers on campuses were shut down — by brute violence. The entire college curriculum was rewritten to be Islamic. Courses in music and other topics were banned. Soon, Western movies were banned and movie theaters were closed. Alcohol was banned, needless to say.

How did Khomeini attack the communists?

Tudeh, the communist party, had survived 38 years under Shah, even though he was harsh on them, since they were more pro-Soviet than pro-Iran. However, the party did not even last five years under the Islamic Republic. In 1984, the leader of the communist party - Noureddin Kianouri - was tortured and forced into confession, broadcast on TV.

Forced confession of communist leader on TV

Another Marxist-Leninist group was the OIPFG, a violent underground guerrilla organization that worked against the Shah and supported the Islamic revolution. These clowns were also ruthlessly crushed by Khomeini.

Khomeini eliminated all opposition groups, including the National Front, which was founded by Mossadegh, the man who nationalized the Iranian oil industry in 1951 and is still idolized by Western liberals.

Mossadegh - nationalized oil and politically eliminated by CIA/MI6 in 1953

The regimes of Khomeini and Khamenei have continued to be unrepentantly repressive for 47 years.

In 1988, for example, up to 30,000 political prisoners — all of whom once helped overthrow the Shah — were executed over a period of three months. These belonged to the MEK, Tudeh and Fedayeen, who were all deemed to be guilty of “crimes against Allah.”

1988 Massacre in Iran

In 1999, the Islamic regime shut down a popular reformist newspaper called “Salaam.” Iranian students and leftists protested, but the result was predictable — the iron fist of the IRGC won.

Reformist newspaper “Salam” was banned in 1999

It took another 10 years before the next generation of unhappy students took to the streets in 2009 as the Green Movement, but it failed as well.

The morality police of the Islamic regime has continued for decades to oppress women. Women who do not dress “modestly” or “wear the hijab properly” can get bullied, beaten up, arrested and kidnapped. The rules are relaxed at times, especially in big cities, but the fanatics are always ready to pounce:

Now, in 2026, Iran is facing the biggest protests — in all the 31 provinces and in holy cities like Qom and Mashhad. The current protests started in Tehran’s Bazaar, a stronghold of conservatives. But how long can regular people fight, when the Iranian military and paramilitary (Basij) roam around the cities on pickup trucks with mounted machine guns?

End of the Shah

The Shah left Iran on Jan 16, 1978, partly because he was already sick with cancer, and partly because he didn’t want to plunge the nation into a bitter civil war. The US didn’t even the decency to let him at first. So, he went to Morocco, Panama, the Bahamas etc. Eventually, he was admitted into a hospital at Cornell in late 1978. A few months later, he died in exile in Egypt.

Shah at his deathbed with his family (1980)

Hostile and Irrational Foreign Policy of the Islamic Republic

There is a golden mean between being a total puppet of the USA and being an uncompromising enemy of the USA. However, the rabid religious in Iran lack such a nuanced approach that arises out of geopolitical maturity.

Consider that the Iranian Rial had a stable value from 1960-1978: 75 rials for 1 US dollar. Today, it takes 1,400,000 rials to purchase one dollar! Shocking currency collapse due to US sanctions.

The Ayatollahs could have maintained a cordial relationship with the US, but rationality and religious zealotry don’t mix well.

In 1979, the Shah went to the US for cancer treatment. Rather than focusing on governance of the new nation, the Islamists wanted to kill the Shah, and demanded the US to send him back to Iran. When the US refused this barbaric demand, Khomeini’s radical students stormed the US embassy in Tehran and took 52 American civilians hostage for 444 days. During this time, the Americans were tortured and humiliated in shocking ways.

This needless and uncivilized action by Khomeini set the US and Iran on a collision path. Obviously, this was not a pragmatic idea, since the average Iranian has suffered from US sanctions over the last 47 years — the elites are okay, since they have stashed billions of dollars in Europe and offshore accounts.

Furthermore, the delusional Ayatollahs wanted to spread their “revolution” and expand their sphere of influence. Thus, they armed and funded Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, Houthis in Yemen, Shiite militias in Iraq etc. Then, the Iranian government cries about US interference or attempts to do a regime change in Iran. Geopolitics is not an altruistic sport.

Are Iranians Really Muslims?

Here’s a shocking question: Are Iranians really Muslims??? If you go to Wikipedia, it will say that more than 99% are Muslims. However, if you watch the videos of protests in Iran, nobody ever shouts “Allahu Akbar,” which would be true for any other protests in the Middle East!

In polls conducted by Western organizations, only 32% are Shiite and 5% Sunni, but a staggering 44% are secular (no religion), atheistic, spiritual, or agnostic.

Many viral videos on social media claim that Iran is a country “occupied” by Islam! From my own personal experience, I knew many Iranians when I lived in the US, and not one of them was a practicing Muslim; and some of them would mention being a Zoroastrian.

Also, Iranians consider themselves as “Persians” and not Arabs. The Persian history goes back 2,500 years to Cyrus the Great.

Because of censorship and lack of free speech/media, we don’t know many basic facts about Iran. But we may soon.

However, there is no denial that liberation of women in Iran is a moral imperative. It has the potential to free the other 1 billion Muslim women in the world as well. Khomeini called the chador/hijab the “flag of the revolution.” This time around, skirts and jeans can be the flags of the secular revolution!

Conclusion

History is written by winners… and sometimes by losers. In Iran’s case, the US didn’t want to admit that it made a mistake, so Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah was demonized. “We let the bad guy fall, so don’t feel too bad.”

And Western liberals have a strange affinity for right-wing Islamic fundamentalism. Perhaps it comes out of guilt about imperialism, colonialism, Zionism, and endless wars in the Middle East. Not to mention political correctness, which disrupts critical thinking.

90 million Iranians are suffering because of the religious hardliners, for whom compromise is a dirty word. Even after the death of thousands of protesters over the last decade, the government has not agreed to change one policy. The people of Iran don’t have many basic political, economic, social or personal freedoms.

An American reporter once asked the Shah of Iran his vision for Iran. He responded: “A first-class, progressive, sophisticated country.”

Now, one of the Shah’s son hopes to return to Iran and make his father’s dream come true… not with monarchy but with democracy. It really depends on the US/EU since the Iranian people themselves cannot fight back or change the status quo.

The next Shah of Iran?

Anyways, hope you found this article useful and interesting. There are no simple truths in geopolitics, but it’s good to have different perspectives.

— S.L. Kanthan (Twitter/X: @Kanthan2030)