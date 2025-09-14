A week ago, I attended the Global South Forum for media and think tanks in the Chinese city of Kunming, where I witnessed how China is quietly rewriting the rules of the world order. Here are some surprising insights about China, which is still widely misunderstood in the US. Europe and India.

Welcome to a discussion on propaganda v. reality.

What was the Global South Forum about?

Sponsored by the Xinhua News Agency, the Forum was a follow-up to the SCO Summit in Tianjin two weeks ago. It brought together 500 influential journalists, think tank analysts & some government officials from 100+ developing nations!

This was a demonstration of China’s true commitment to a multipolar world.

Such a conference would never take place in the USA! That's for sure.

The Global South Forum in China was centered around four important topics:

• Consensus

• Development

• Collaboration

• Civilization

Needless to say, this is totally a new approach to geopolitics. It’s not like the US philosophy of, “If you are not at the table with us, you will be on the menu” or “There is no such thing as strategic autonomy. If you are not with us, you are against us.”

The Global South Forum was exemplary in true diversity.

Not only did we have a chance to hear diverse opinions from Asia, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Latin America etc., the majority of speakers spoke in their native languages – with live translation provided for the audience.

A Russian executive at the Forum eloquently spoke about what diversity means – differing geopolitical perspectives, not just people of different skin color or sexual orientations regurgitating the same talking points of an Empire.

Although the entire Forum was organized by China and took place in China, there was no lecture by Chinese leaders.

No Chinese person came to the podium and said, “We are the biggest economy among developing nations. We figured out the secrets to development, prosperity and peace. You all must listen to us and embrace our political system and economic philosophy.”

Compare this to how the American leaders lecture the world about freedom and democracy or “wokeism” and human rights.

And if you don’t agree with the US, your country will face color revolutions, sanctions, tariffs, proxy wars, and even bombing.

“Are you a member of the CCP?”

That’s how the US Congress grilled the CEO of TikTok.

If only the paranoid and ignorant Americans would visit China and talk to some CPC officials. (Yes, it’s CPC and not CCP, but that’s too hard for the American brain).

In the Global South Forum, a handful of CPC officials spoke. They did not thump Karl Marx’s Das Capital or Mao’s Little Red Book on the table.

Instead, they spoke with logic and facts. They were intellectual, analytical and objective.

The CPC officials are half scholars and half CEOs.

When a CPC official from Tibet spoke about ecology, she sounded like an expert; when another CPC official spoke about preserving archaeological findings, he came across like a professor.

So, rather than the US trying to ban CPC (“CCP”) members, it should do the opposite. Attract the best immigrants to MAGA.

When the BBC or NY Times show photos of China, they show polluted skies. But the fact is that China has changed tremendously since Xi Jinping came to power.

The pollution in Beijing, for example, has fallen 70% from peak. And the photos of Kunming I took also show beautiful, clear skies.

How did China do it? Renewable energy, electric cars, clean coal (yes, it’s real thing) power plants, and better manufacturing. More than half of all new cars sold in China this year are EV.

Chinese cities are also planting tens of millions of trees and creating new parks every year. We visited the pristine Fuxian Lake, a wetlands park and the famous Stone Forest (Shilin).

Finally, “communist” China is also placing a lot of importance on heritage and culture. There are 55 minority ethnic groups in China, and they are all protected and promoted by the CPC.

Yeah, forget about the cultural revolution of the 1960s. In the new China, everything from Buddhism to cultural heritage is celebrated.

Anyone with a brain knows by now that China has impressive infrastructure in Tier-1 cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

But this trip to Yunnan province – with a GDP-per-capita of only $9500 – proved that even the smallest cities and towns have impressive basic infrastructure. While Kunming does not have massive skyscrapers, it has extensive metro systems and high-speed rail; and much smaller cities like Yuxi have beautiful and foundational infrastructure that you will not find in most American and European cities.

For example, the highways are world-class; city roads are impeccable with excellent sidewalks; malls are wonderful and modern; and everything is clean. Also, electricity and water are plentiful. The local government has beautified big cities and small towns alike, making tourism a booming industry.

Here are some of the things I did NOT find in Yunnan, China:

• Potholes

• Traffic jam

• Noise pollution

• Air pollution

• Trash

• Beggars

• Drug addicts

• Graffiti

• Violence/crime

While the US cries about China’s tariffs or closed economy, the truth is that American companies make more than $1 trillion a year through their Chinese subsidiaries.

We stayed at two hotels: InterContinental and Hilton, both American chains. Red Bull, Coca Cola, Heineken, KFC, Starbucks… visitors can enjoy every Western brand in China.

At the malls in Kunming, you can find big American/European brands – Apple, North Face and so on. Heck, I even saw a Maserati showroom.

Meanwhile, the free market-loving US bans Chinese cars, Chinese smartphones, Chinese AI apps etc. and even demonizes TikTok.

Oh, by the way, I was able to access the internet without requiring a VPN. Nobody arrested me for using X or YouTube.

The Global South Forum also revealed another trait that underpins China’s success: Organizational skills.

The Forum had 500 delegates from 100 countries and there were dozens of events, each of which required meticulous planning. However, there was not a single glitch.

There were hundreds of Chinese event planners to take care of every small detail. There was also personalized help. For example, me and another delegate were assigned a Chinese person, who took care of all our logistics, answered all our questions, and accompanied us everywhere.

Everyone at the event was a symbol of perfection and professionalism. Even when they were off-duty, they would go out of their way to help us. And everything was done with a smile.

Finally, the attention to details was remarkable. For example, when we went to two different museums, there were bands and performers who started performing the moment we stepped out of the bus.

If Chinese factories ran like this, it would be no wonder why China succeeded.

There is a lot for other countries – USA included – to learn from China.

One thing that caught my attention was there was no bragging or whining in China. Nobody claimed that China was the greatest country; and nobody whined about the US sanctions, tariffs and containment policies.

Compare that to Americans who endlessly brag about their greatness while also complaining about allies and rivals alike.

Here’s an excerpt from my speech at the Forum. It summarizes the key principles of development:

“While the China Model is hard for other countries to replicate, the fundamental secrets to development are not hard to understand. It’s about holistic and incremental progress in a myriad of areas – basic infrastructure such as electricity, roads, highways and railways; schools and colleges to create a skilled workforce; urbanization and modernization to increase productivity; sound monetary and fiscal policies; as well as the rule of law and a stable political environment. And all these must be done in a sustainable way.”

— S. L. Kanthan (Sep 14, 2025)

Originally published on Twitter/X