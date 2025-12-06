Taiwan is a geopolitical quagmire filled with doublespeak, delusion and deceit — euphemistically called “strategic ambiguity.”

There are three types of truths regarding Taiwan:

Objective Truths

Fuzzy Truths

Dangerous Truths

Unpacking all this is not easy. So, this will be a very long article that explains the diplomatic nuances, gobbledygook phrases, scars of history, the Chinese civil war that has been going on for 100 years, and dangerous geopolitical power games that have the potential to start WW3.

Summary of the current crisis

For the last month, China and Japan have been caught in a rare and worrisome diplomatic conflict filled with unusual and daily emotional outpouring from the Chinese side. This is due to what Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said during an intense parliamentary debate on Nov 7. Responding to an aggressive questioning by an opposition minister, she said that if Taiwan is attacked [by China], it could threaten Japan’s survival — meaning that Japanese military could enter the conflict.

The furious denunciations from China — official and unofficial — have been astonishing: “Witch”… “Nazi”… “fascist”… “revival of militarism”… “playing with fire”… “the intruding neck must be cut off”… “entire Japan will be turned into a battlefield”… the barrage of vitriol goes on.

The Chinese media and the foreign ministry, who are usually stoic and rather boring, have been relentlessly pursuing this matter every day with sensational remarks and even memes.

Since then, China has stopped importing seafood from Japan and has asked Chinese citizens to cancel their tourist plans to Japan. China has also deployed dozens of boats and warships near the Japanese islands. The Chinese media have also explored how Okinawa Islands (“Ryukyu”) were once tributary states to Chinese empires — implying that China might take them back. (By the way, there are 30,000 American soldiers deployed in Okinawa).

China has even claimed that it can now unilaterally wage a war on Japan without UN authorization! This claim is based on the “Enemy state clauses of the UN Charter” — Article 53 (1 and 2). This is bluffing, but still scary.

Many Japanese concerts in China have been cancelled, including one in which a famous Japanese singer Maki Otsuki was cut off midway performance and whisked off the stage.

China has been demanding every day that Takaichi apologize, repent and retract her message. Of course, that would be a political suicide in Japan, so Takaichi has done nothing of that sort, but she has backed off a bit by saying that in the future she would not answer such hypothetical questions; and then assuring that Japan’s foreign policy regarding Taiwan has not changed since 1972.

But China’s foreign ministry is still pursuing the matter with daily demands and threats: “erroneous remarks”… “Takaichi crossing the red line”… “warmongering spells doom” … “Japan will not get away with it” or “Japan will perish by fire.”

China has also repeatedly brought up war crimes by Japan during the latter’s occupation of China (especially from 1937-1945). During the last few years, there have been numerous Chinese movies about this period of history. Many museums have also built to remind the Chinese people of incidents such as the Nanjing massacre. At the peak, about one-third of Chinese population lived under Japanese control.

Thus, even Chinese school children are sometimes drawn into this geopolitical drama:

While such sentiments may be popular among the Chinese nationalists, they are not resonating with the rest of the world. Almost nobody outside of China views Japan as a fascist or a militaristic nation.

Japan enjoys great soft power, as noted by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong — an ethnic Chinese — during a Bloomberg conference few days after Takaichi’s controversial remark:

“Japan is the #1 trusted great power in Southeast Asia (ASEAN)”

“Countries in this region want Japan to play a bigger role, even in security”

“We have put aside the history and are moving forward”

And he’s right about the polls — ASEAN countries trust Japan even more than the US or Europe. In the 2024 ISEAS poll, whopping 67% of the people in ASEAN trust Japan.

Heck, even 76% of Taiwanese say that their #1 favorite country - outside of Taiwan - is Japan!

Believe it or not, Chinese people like Japan. For example, nearly 1 million Chinese immigrants live in Japan; and this year, 8 million Chinese tourists visited Japan before the diplomatic row.

Many upper middle-class and rich Chinese are also fleeing to Japan. There is even a Chinese term for them: Run-ri (潤日). These are the Chinese who have moved to Japan for a lifestyle they see as impossible back home.

Even more terrible for China is the fact that Taiwanese leaders are now thanking Japan for the steadfast support after facing a month of non-stop attack by the Chinese. This is what Taiwan’s Premier Cho Jung-tai said yesterday:

“PM Takaichi’s remarks about stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait moved us all very, very much. We are extremely grateful to PM Takaichi for continuing to uphold this justice and peace under such strong pressure.”

Interestingly, Taiwan was a colony of Japan for 50 years — from 1895 to 1945. But Japan left with goodwill. In 1943, more than 80% of the Taiwanese people were fluent in Japanese. Leaders like Chiang Kai-shek and Lee Teng-hui (President from 1988-2000) spoke fluent Japanese.

Thus, Japan is winning the PR war by following Chinese principle of “Wu Wei” — not doing anything — while China’s reactions may be backfiring.

As for claims about Japanese "revival of “militarism,” Japan has certainly been changing course from its pacifist constitution imposed by the US. In 2015, a new clause was added for Japan’s Self Defense Forces (SDF) to help allies who are under attack, even if Japan itself is not directly threatened. And Japan has bought new fighter jets, missiles etc. from the US. However, one must realize that Japan is a virtual colony of the US. Thus, it’s really America working on its containment plans aimed at China. This is similar to the US building new military bases in the Philippines or placing THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea.

But, let’s face it, China now has the world’s largest military, world’s largest navy, hundreds of nuclear weapons, 5th and 6th generation fighter jets, manufacturing might that can make countless missiles if necessary, and so on.

China spends 6x more on military than Japan does.

Thus, China must put itself in its neighbors’ shoes and understand that many are worried and scared about what China would do in the future.

Now, let’s get into the Taiwan puzzle.

Why Takaichi is Wrong and Right

Takaichi’s mistake was to engage in “strategic clarity.” That is, she said aloud what everyone knows but should not be expressed.

A point to note is that Takaichi is a protege of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was apparently the first one to coin the phrase, “Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency.” However, he said that after he left the office. Big difference in politics.

There is also a double standard in China’s reactions to provocations regarding Taiwan. For example, the European Union is quite hawkish towards China.

The EU states clearly that “Taiwan is not a subordinate of China”! The EU Ambassador to China threatened in 2022: “in the event of a military invasion [of Taiwan] we have made it very clear that the EU, with the United States and its allies, will impose similar or even greater measures than we have now taken against Russia.”

The EU Parliament also rejects China’s claim that the UN Resolution 2758 handed Taiwan over to the PRC. (UN 2758 resolution was in 1971 when the UN accepted PRC as the true representative of China). The EU Parliament “strongly rejects China’s attempts to distort history and international rules.”

The EU Ministers also “strongly condemn statements by Xi Jinping that the PRC will never renounce the right to use force with respect to Taiwan.”

Quite stunning statements that even the US wouldn’t make.

While the US never officially invites Taiwanese officials, Taiwan’s Vice President Bi-Khim Hsiao spoke at the EU Parliament on Nov 7 to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a group of anti-China lawmakers from all over the world.

Taiwanese VP in Brussels on Nov 7, 2025

Yes, the inconvenient fact is that Taiwan contingency is also the contingency of the US, Europe, Japan and other allies like the Philippines. To understand this, we need to look at the US policy re: Taiwan.

US-Taiwan Relations, History and Policy

Consider that the US has repeatedly said it will not allow China to seize Taiwan by force. “Deterrence” is not only an American rhetoric but concrete military plan. The US has sold/given billions of dollars of military aid to Taiwan over the decades (since 1949).

In 1950, the US sent its naval fleet into the Taiwan Strait to protect the island from Mao’s mainland China. In 1954, the US and the Republic of China (ROC or Taiwan) signed a mutual defense treaty. The US even threatened to drop nuclear weapons on China to defend Taiwan.

Yes, the US recognized the communist People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the “real China” in 1979 — this is the “One China” policy. Here’s Jimmy Carter’s explanation of the the U.S.-China Communiqué of 1978 — two weeks before officially establishing relations with the PRC (mainland China).

But… the US has continued to arm and train Taiwan so that it could protect itself. This is allowed under the “Taiwan Relations Act” of 1979.

Whether the US will actively get into a war to protect Taiwan is one of those “fuzzy fact.”

Sometimes, the US Congress gets close to that declaration just to send a warning signal to China. For example, it has introduced but not passed an explicit bill titled, “Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act” which would authorize the US President to use military force to defend Taiwan against armed attack [by China].

Most US Presidents prefer to stay in the gray area and engage in nebulous talk — for example: “The US does not support any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait” or “We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and “We expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait.”

However, there have been some exceptions. George W. Bush once said the U.S. would do “whatever it took to help Taiwan defend itself.”

Joe Biden went one step further and said he would send the men and women of the US military to defend Taiwan.

CBS 60 minutes: “Will the US military defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion?”

US President Biden: “Yes.”

Of course, China did not go on a month-long fire and fury after this extraordinary statement by Biden. The next day, Biden’s cabinet said that the US policies have not changed, and Beijing dropped the matter.

In the latest National Strategy paper from Trump’s White House, Taiwan is discussed heavily, even though China gets mad at Japan for interfering in China’s internal matters. Here are some statements from the document:

There is, rightly, much focus on Taiwan, partly because of Taiwan’s dominance of semiconductor production, but mostly because Taiwan provides direct access to the Second Island Chain and splits Northeast and Southeast Asia into two distinct theaters. Given that one-third of global shipping passes annually through the South China Sea, this has major implications for the U.S. economy.

Hence deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military over-match, is a priority.

We will build a military capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain. [The First Island China consists of Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and further south]

Given President Trump’s insistence on increased burden-sharing from Japan and South Korea, we must urge these countries to increase defense spending, with a focus on the capabilities—including new capabilities—necessary to deter adversaries and protect the First Island Chain.

Trump has also approved sales of 66 fighter jets (F-16V), drones and missile defense systems to Taiwan. The jets are being delivered now.

And, in late November, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te approved $40 billion in defense spending, most of which will go towards buying American systems. He even wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post. He also gave an interview for the NY Times Dealbook conference in which the host introduced Taiwan as a “country.” That’s a deliberate shift in language.

Thus, looking at the big picture, Takaichi’s error was to speak the “dangerous truth.” The simple fact is that if China invades Taiwan, the US will definitely get involved in a war; and as an American vassal, the Japanese will be forced to join the war. Note that Japan consists of a series of 6,800 islands (!) of which one - Yonaguni - is just 100km away from Taiwan. Even if Japan tries to stay neutral in a US-China war, it will be impossible, since China will be bombing US military bases in Japan. Whether someone likes it or not, these are truisms of military strategy and warfare.

Thus, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan will be a “survival-threatening” situation of Japan.

Welcome to the world of diplomacy where you cannot just say that 2 + 2 = 4!

Everyone Dances Around Words

Of course, many of the problems can be resolved if all the countries say what they mean and mean what they say. Instead, everyone prefers to be too clever.

China: “Maybe we will use force for reunification with Taiwan. Maybe we won’t.”

US + Allies: “Maybe we will use force to defend Taiwan. Maybe we won’t.”

The reasons are this: China is afraid that if it renounces military action, Taiwan will declare independence; and the West is afraid that if it renounces military force, China will invade Taiwan.

So, the logic-defying language and protocols abound in Taiwan-related matters. Let’s explore further.

Taiwan — A Place Suspended in Limbo

The current Taiwan is a result of the Chinese civil war between the communists and the nationalists — Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek. They fought each other from 1927 to 1949, with a truce for a few years to fight the Japanese occupation.

The US supported, funded and armed Chiang, obviously. After WW2, the US even sent its ambassador Hurley first and then 5-Star General Marshall to broker peace between Mao and Chiang. The latter was known as the “Marshall Mission.” The idea was to create a coalition government with Chiang as the head of the Republic of China (ROC).

Gen. Marshall with Mao’s wife, Mao, and Chiang Kai-shek and his wife

However, the civil war continued, and Mao won in 1949.

The Tale of Two Chinas

Disappointed and angry, the US sent Chiang Kai-shek to Taiwan. Then, the US claimed that the government of ROC in Taiwan was the “real China.” At that time, Taiwan’s population was 7 million, while the mainland had 500+ million. This project was obviously America’s imperialist overreach.

From 1949 till 1971, ROC or the little Taiwan was considered “China” at the UN and astonishingly held the spot at the UN Security Council. Slowly, countries around the world started recognizing the PRC as the real China. Finally, in Oct 1971, with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, the UN expelled ROC and accepted PRC as the representative of China. The vote was 76 For, 35 Against and 17 Abstentions.

It took another 8 years for the US to recognize the PRC. Saudi Arabia recognized the PRC in 1990 and Israel did it in 1992.

Even now, about 12 countries, including the Vatican, recognize Taiwan (ROC) as the real China. Quite ridiculous but that’s geopolitics.

Deceit and Fuzzy Logic

Very clever use of words has enabled the US, Japan and Europe to recognize the PRC, while not accepting that Taiwan is a part of China. Interestingly, the Chinese side still does not seem to understand the word game.

For example, the Chinese foreign ministry on X keeps posting the 1972 Japan-China communique to claim that Japan accepted Taiwan to be a part of China or that the US accepted Taiwan to be a part of China in 1978. Neither of those are true.

Japan only “understands and respects” China’s claim on Taiwan!

The US only “acknowledges” China’s claim on Taiwan!

It’s like when a person tells his psychologist, “I am really angry at my wife.” The psychologist says, “I understand.” It doesn’t mean that the psychologist is also angry at the wife or the psychologist even agrees that the man is right to be angry at the wife.

That China does not get this sleight of hand in 2025 is perplexing. Perhaps this is a result of the country being run by engineers and not lawyers.

Other examples of deceit or fuzzy logic are:

US, EU, Japan etc. do not have “embassies” in Taiwan but other agencies with different names — for example, American Institute in Taiwan acts as a virtual US embassy in Taipei. It even shows up in the official list of embassies: https://www. usembassy.gov /taiwan-2/. Wink, wink… we don’t have official relations with Taiwan.

Taiwanese leaders don’t make official visits to the US, but they “stop over in the US” for a couple of days while traveling to other countries. It’s just a “transit,” nothing serious.

Past Declarations and Treaties

On social media like X, the Chinese foreign affairs team is fighting a futile legal battle over declarations and treaties from the 1940s and 1950s. Frankly, they are not winning.

For example, they keep bringing up the Cairo Declaration (1943) and Potsdam Declaration (1945), where the allied leaders said that Japan must surrender and give up all the lands it had occupied since WW1. This includes Formosa (Taiwan), obviously.

There are three problems with this claim:

These were political declarations and thus not binding like treaties would

The agreements were made with Chiang Kai-shek and his government, Republic of China (ROC), and not with Mao or his party. The PRC did not even exist in 1943 or 1945.

The only treaty in which Japan specifically handed over Taiwan was the Treaty of Taipei (1952); and that was between Japan and Chiang Kai-shek’s ROC.

Treaty of Taipei, 1952 - Japan hands over Taiwan.

Chiang, who had studied in a Japanese military academy when he was young, was willing to work with Japan. “We have come to an understanding that Japan cannot invade us again, and we cannot view Japan with animosity. The two sides need to cooperate so we can both survive and prosper” — Chiang.

This treaty was a logical follow-up to the San Francisco Treaty (1951) in which 48 countries signed a treaty with Japan. China was not included, since there was disagreement on who — PRC or ROC — should represent China. The USSR also refused to sign the agreement.

Treaty of San Francisco - signed in Sep 1951 and came to effect in Apr 1952

This treaty accomplished three main things:

Japan formally ended WW2 and acquired sovereignty (with a fine print — the US military bases would not leave). Note that, from 1945 to 1951, the US ruled Japan. Japan gave up all the lands it had conquered since 1895 — this includes Korea, Taiwan, China’s Manchuria etc. Japan became an ally of the US and Western Europe in the Cold War

For some reason, China now claims that “the so-called San Francisco treaty is illegal and invalid.” But if China does not recognize this treaty, then Taiwan would still belong to Japan. Oh, well.

Also, China seems to claim that whatever treaties signed with the ROC should be transferred to PRC. However, ROC and PRC are not like political parties — say, Democrats and Republicans. They are two different and distinct governments that are still existing and competing with one another. And they are not interchangeable. For example, the PRC will certainly not like to held accountable for the crimes by ROC during “white terror” years.

What do Taiwanese Want?

So far, this article has ignored an important question: What do the people of Taiwan think and want?

Here are some interesting stats:

Most of the negative feelings about the US come from concern that the US will really not protect Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion. This is the result of strategic ambiguity and the betrayal by the US back in the 1970s.

Also, only 3% of Taiwanese think of themselves as “primarily Chinese.” 28% think of themselves as both Taiwanese and Chinese; and 2 in 3 identify as “primarily Taiwanese.” Among young people, staggering 83% identify as “primarily Taiwanese.” (Pew Research Poll 2023)

2 in 3 view China as a “major threat.”

In the same poll, 73% of young people say they are NOT emotionally attached to China.

And What do Taiwanese people want for their future? Once again, the numbers are startling for mainland China: 61% want to maintain the status quo 26% want independence from China Only 1% want unification immediately; another 5% want unification later on 7% didn’t answer



These are quite shocking stats, because China is the #1 trade partner of Taiwan, many Taiwanese work in mainland China, many Chinese tourists visit Taiwan, and the current leading opposition party (KMT) is quite friendly with Beijing.

However, China’s hard power — military drills around Taiwan and the threats of invasion — might be damaging its soft power.

Conclusion

Okay, that’s a lot to digest. But where do we go from here?

For Japan, my warning would be: Don’t turn into Asia’s Ukraine.

China performed an economic miracle over the last 40 years, while avoiding wars or even major conflicts. That has been a wise geopolitical strategy that Sun Tzu would approve. Remember his advice: The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.

looking at the bigger picture, the US would love nothing more than a major war in East Asia. That would be the easiest way to prolong the American Century.

From China’s point of view, it really does not matter if the Taiwan reunification happens in 2030 or 2040 or 2050. What are 20 years for a 5000-year-old civilization?

Also, China should let go of the hatred against Japan. All of Chinese neighbors are watching China on how it would handle the Japan crisis — through dialogue and diplomacy or act like an unhinged DPRK on steroids? This is the time to show geopolitical maturity to establish credentials as a “gentle giant” or a “wise superpower.”

And here are some wise Confucius quotes to study and ponder regarding the dispute with Japan:

🔹“Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves”

🔹 不念舊惡 (bù niàn jiù è) — translates to “Do not recall old grievances”

🔹 “If you hate a person, then you are defeated by them”

🔹 “To be wronged is nothing unless you continue to remember it”

🔹“It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love. All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get”

🔹”When anger arises, think of the consequences”

🔹“Those who cannot forgive others break the bridge over which they themselves must pass”

By the way, the Chinese character for Confucian ideals of forgiveness is 恕 (shu), which is built upon the character for heart ( 心 ).

To maintain peace, China can say something like, “We will not attack Taiwan as long as the status quo is maintained. Taiwan should not declare independence. And we will not conduct any military drills aimed at Taiwan.”

The best option is “Wu Wei” — do nothing. Just focus on development — there is lot more to do. And work on your soft power.

Eventually, everything will fall in place.

S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030 on Twitter/X)

Dec 6, 2025