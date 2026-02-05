Why has Iran been so anti-American since 1979? There is no true geopolitical reason for it. But there is a powerful political logic behind this strategy of self-inflicted wound.

First, some history. For the longest time, Iran was either neutral or pro-West. During WW1 and WW2, Iran declared neutrality -- although that did not stop the invaders. During the era of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah, Iran was quite pro-US, although the Shah tried to maintain good relations with the USSR as well.

But the Soviet Union was not very happy with this neutrality. So, it funded many communist groups (like Tudeh) in Iran and spread constant anti-Shah propaganda thru radio stations, newspapers etc. These communists were more loyal to the USSR than to Iran.

There was another group that was very angry at the Shah. We are talking about the mullahs or religious clerics, who were becoming irrelevant and poor in a secular, modern Iran. Plus, when the Shah ended feudalism in the 1960s, the mullahs lost much of their land.

Hence, Khomeini colluded with the communists, Marxists and liberals to overthrow the Shah.

But the Mullahs and the Communists could not reveal their true intentions.

Moreover, Iran was very prosperous, modern, industrial and militarily strong. So, what could they complain about?

The Islamists and communists came up with two points that seemed to resonate quite well:

The Shah was a dictator, and Iran needed real democracy

The Shah was a puppet of the US, and Iran needed to be sovereign and anti-imperialist.

Well, what happened when Khomeini came to power in Feb 1979? He became a dictator! By December that year, Khomeini was a religious dictator who was infinitely more powerful and tyrannical than the Shah!

Plus, at this point, Khomeini started to ruthlessly silence, arrest and execute the liberals, leftists and communists in Iran in the name of Islam. He labeled them infidels and apostates who were enemies of Allah.

So, now the only way for Dictator Khomeini to differentiate himself from the Shah was to be virulently anti-American and anti-Israel.

And he started it in 1979 by taking dozens of American embassy workers as hostages.

A bonus of this anti-American strategy was to create perpetual animosity and wars, which meant any domestic repression can be justified in the name of national interests.

As George Orwell said:

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its goal is to keep the very structure of society intact.”

Furthermore, the “Death to America” strategy has been working quite well internationally as well -- look how Western leftists fawn over and defend the Islamic Republic of Iran. There are no protests by Western liberals to stop the genocide in Iran.

S.L. Kanthan