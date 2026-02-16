Debunking: Mossadegh the Great Leader of Iran

"Mossadegh was a popular, patriotic, democratically elected leader who was making Iran great by nationalizing oil... when the big, bad CIA staged a coup and installed a puppet dictator"



Here's my debunking of that Disney version of geopolitics.



Mossadegh was a dangerous & dumb man who came to power by assassinating the previous Prime Minister... rigged elections… took on dictatorial powers... tried to eliminate Iran’s parliament… and devastated Iran's oil production (fell by 96%).

The Shah of Iran (Reza Pahlavi) was NOT installed by the CIA. He had been the Shah since 1941. Mossadegh was the one attempting a coup in 1953. The CIA stopped him using his own playbook.

The Shah, afraid of being assassinated, had fled to Italy but returned after 3 days when Mossadegh was arrested by the Iranian military.

S. L. Kanthan