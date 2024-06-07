Freedom and democracy are the two most powerful words in the American political dictionary. Why? They underpin the propaganda that justify the American Empire and its perpetual wars -- just like "Faith and King" of the British Empire. However, the US does not have real freedom, and whatever freedoms it has are being trampled upon by the establishment.

We will focus on freedom of speech here, but let's take a quick look at other freedoms:

Freedom to elect your own leaders? Americans get to choose between two candidates of a "uniparty," which has two names -- Republicans and Democrats -- to fool the masses. The US is an oligarchy, which has been quantitatively proven by researchers. All the politicians are funded and controlled by the same billionaires, lobbyists and corporations.

Gore Vidal on the fake duopoly in the US

Freedom to protest? Talk to the pro-Palestine student protesters, who were ruthlessly crushed by the government. And how about the Trump supporters who protested the 2020 presidential elections? While the US gleefully funds color revolutions all over the world to overthrow governments, the reaction towards Trump supports was tyrannical.

Pro-Gaza protests across college campuses all over America. All brutally suppressed by American police.

There are also numerous restrictions on personal freedoms in the US -- whether its having a beer in public or going to a park any time you want. In fact, the average American unknowingly breaks 100 or so laws every day.

So much for a land of the free.

How about freedom of speech and press in the USA?

Ask Scott Ritter, who was recently stopped by the US government from going to Russia. Because he speaks about the destructive US foreign policies, he has been labeled as as an "information terrorist" -- an Orwellian term.

How about during COVID when all truths and simple facts about the mRNA vaccines were suppressed? People were cancelled on social media, doctors were fired from their jobs and so on.

As the infamous Twitter Files revealed, the US government has backdoor to most of the major US social media. Thus, the alphabet soup agencies can directly censor or ban people who annoy the government in any way. With Twitter, the FBI, DHS, DOJ etc. regularly sent lists of people to be banned. (By the way, the journalist who exposed this the most was Matt Taibbi, who was raided by the US government soon after his expose! Free Press in America!)

All US social media are filled with ex-Deep State employees, who act as gatekeepers to control the narratives. This means not only banning people but also controlling the algorithms to promote certain ideas and suppress other ideas.

Then there are countless unaccountable, undemocratic and private organizations such as the ADL and AIPAC, which participate in the censorship teams of social media. They, of course, have noble roles to fight “misinformation” or “hate speech,” which just refer to ideas these groups hate. They have also managed to pass all sorts of rules at the federal and state levels to punish “antisemitism,” which often mean criticizing Israeli government.

There are many clever and subtle ways to punish people for "Thoughtcrimes" -- for example, throttling down impressions, shadow bans, removing them from search results, de-monetization etc. I have been a victim of such censorship on X for about a year now.

Some people have not only been banned on social media, but their bank accounts have been closed and even put on a no-fly list just for their speech. One comedian, Owen Benjamin , saw his entire career destroyed in Hollywood because of his politically incorrect speech about the LGBTQ ideology.

As Mike Benz has revealed in numerous videos, there is a multibillion-dollar censorship industry in America. This is a vast matrix composed of government, academia (Stanford University being a prominent one), media, and Big Tech. There are vast AI programs that monitor US social media globally in real time. Every social media post is ranked by algorithms.

Google was funded by the CIA from day one, when the founders were grad students at Stanford. Google's Jigsaw was founded by a US State Dept guy -- Jared Cohen --and now plays a key role in censorship in the US as well as Europe. Every search result is manipulated and every word spoken within every video on YouTube is monitored by the powers-that-be.

Similarly, Wikipedia is nothing but a propaganda tool of the American Deep State. All the foreign policy materials in this "open-sourced" platform are strictly monitored and manipulated.

The US mainstream media have the freedom to fuel intense Left versus Right debates, but they all sing out of the same hymn sheets when it comes to the big topics -- military industrial complex, imperialism, geopolitical enemies, wars, banks, Big Pharma, tax cuts and loopholes for the 0.1% and so on.

The US media, Hollywood, entertainment industry etc. deliberately promote degeneracy and hedonism. Meanwhile, US elites make sure that the education is terrible to keep the masses dumb -- consider that, half of all American adults are functionally illiterate and 20% of American adults cannot even read a newspaper. Thus, it's easier to fool and control people with emotional propaganda. I am not 100% sure if the following quote by former CIA Director William Casey is true or not, but it seems quite likely: