When discussing David v. Goliath, nobody likes to blame David, especially if David had lost. However, as German philosopher Immanuel Kant allegedly said, “If truth shall kill them, let them die.” More importantly, there is a geopolitical lesson in demystifying the legend of Castro and the simplistic narratives about US sanctions on Cuba.

Let’s start with Fidel Castro’s famous statement: “They strangle us for 40 years and criticize us for the way we breathe.” He was, of course, referring to the “American imperialists” and the US embargo on Cuba.

Castro cleverly played dual roles of a great revolutionary and a poor victim. While he received more than $100 billion of aid from the USSR and its communist allies during the Cold War, his excuse for Cuba’s decline was always the evil American empire. Consider that the US Marshall Plan to rebuild Germany after WW2 was only $13 billion!

So, Castro received 7 times as much aid as the Marshall Plan, but how did Cuba turn out compared to Germany?

Before the “revolución,” Cuba was quite rich.

Before Castro’s communist revolution, Cuba’s GDP-per-capita was bigger than that of South Korea, on par with Italy or Spain, and not too far from Japan. Cuba had more cars-per-capita and telephones-per-capita than every other country in Western Hemisphere except the USA. In televisions per inhabitant, Cuba even surpassed the US! Cuba ranked 11th in the world in the number of doctors per capita. And one Cuban Peso was worth one US dollar.

Today, there’s poverty and suffering everywhere in Cuba. An average worker earns about $7 a MONTH. A doctor earns $15 a month. Below is a clip of a hidden interview of Cubans from last year:

The reason for Cuba’s misery is not the USA. In fact, a third of the Cubans rely on remittance from their relatives in the US. And since 1992, the US has been exporting food and medicine to Cuba, while even sending free humanitarian aid to the anti-American government.

The common belief, even among smart analysts, is that the US has had a “blockade” on Cuba since 1960, and this is the reason why Cuba is poor. The word blockade means that Cuba could not trade with anyone.

However, this claim is blatantly false! The US imposed a full embargo on Cuba in 1962 — i.e., it refused to trade with Cuba. This, of course, did not happen in a vacuum. Castro seized the assets of 6000 American corporations and refused to compensate them. (Well, he said he would issue Cuban bonds as payments, which was preposterous). And the US certainly put pressure on many Latin American countries to do the same.

But… here is the shocker: Cuba freely traded with most countries around the world! The USSR and the Eastern bloc communist countries (East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary etc.) traded with and helped Cuba in numerous ways. Even Western Europe refused to cut ties with Cuba during the Cold War; Mexico and Canada traded with Cuba. Non-alignment countries like India and China did the same.

The main problem was that Castro was obsessed with anti-American revolution and thus ignored the economy. Cuba became an agricultural economy, almost solely dependent on sugar, which accounted for 85% of Cuban exports. Cuba was so dependent on the USSR for food that when the Soviet Union fell, the daily calories intake of Cubans fell by more than half.

Billions of dollars in aid every year… but Cuba stayed poor

In the first decade after Fidel Castro’s revolution, a staggering half a million Cubans left the island to escape communism. That was 7% of the population and largely comprised of Cuban middle class and professionals who were running the economy — engineers, managers, bankers, businessmen, accountants, academics etc.

Cubans fleeing to America

How the Soviet Union Helped Cuba

Castro with Soviet leader Brezhnev in 1963. Castro spent 40 days in the USSR during that visit.

The USSR and its communist friends provided incredible amount of aid to Cuba. It took several forms:

Lending or just handing out hard cash

Buying Cuban sugar, nickel and tobacco at 6x or 10x the market price!

Selling oil to Cuba at a huge discount

Giving free food to Cuba

Providing free fertilizer, free machinery and, of course, free weapons to Castro

Sending free engineers, technicians, bankers, economic advisors etc. to help Cuba run everything from oil refineries and telephone companies to banks and the overall economy (since most educated professionals fled Cuba to escape Castro’s communism)

Thus, Fidel Castro was a big and shameless welfare queen who squandered away OPM, Other People’s Money. But he was an excellent salesman and an orator, who fooled foreign leaders like Khruschev and most Cubans alike.

Russia had to write off $32 billion of aid to Cuba in 2014, because Putin knew that Cuba will never be able to pay back the debt.

Similarly, the UN and the EU have given billions of dollars of aid, food and medicine to Cuba. China also provides a lot of help, but in turn uses Cuba for military/intelligence purposes aimed at the US.

So, how did Castro manage to stay in power when the standard of living kept falling?

Simple. Fidel Castro created a totalitarian society that had no elections, polls, referendums, free speech, right to protest, or free media. So, anyone speaking against the terrible system was arrested — or, the lucky ones escaped the island. Only government propaganda was allowed, which kept most people ignorant or afraid. Every aspect of life was controlled by the government. All these dystopian facts are still true in Cuba.

Life in Cuba was so miserable that Castro’s own daughter fled the country… with a fake passport! Alina Fernandez pretended to be a tourist and fled to Spain. Then she moved to the US!

Fidel Castro’s daughter lives in the USA!

Before he came to power, Fidel Castro talked about democracy and promised holding elections within a year. However, after he came to power, Castro famously said, “Revolution first, elections later.” Thus, in order to stay in power and avoid elections, he needed an endless revolution. Castro ruled as a dictator for 49 years without holding an election.

Here is Fidel Castro during his trip to the US in 1959:

He even denied that he was a communist during his interview with Meet the Press!

But soon he introduced hardcore communism where private property was essentially banned and people couldn’t even own a restaurant or a small shop. This was the reason why the Cuban economy tanked — not due to US sanctions.

Hospital in Cuba. Don’t believe the absurd propaganda about amazing healthcare in Cuba. That’s only for foreigners.

Why It Matters

So, why do need to understand the truth behind the romanticism of Fidel Castro? For three reasons:

A competent leader must focus on real issues such as the economy, living standards, jobs, wages, self-sufficiency, innovation, technology, diplomacy and building alliances.

A country must be pragmatic. Fighting “imperialism” and taking on unwinnable wars is lunatic. This is suicidal foreign aggression. The Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela under Chavez had been committing the same geopolitical mistakes as Castro since 1979 and 1999 respectively. The Ayatollah’s entire survival strategy has been “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” for 47 years. Not pragmatic. Also, just like Cuba tried to spread its revolution in other countries, Iran has been funding proxy armies all across the Middle East. Later, these pointless martyrs — Castro, Chavez, Khomeini/Khamenei — blame American sanctions to deflect criticism about their own incompetence. Of course, the sanctions have never really affected the elites of these countries, while the ordinary people suffer. Khamenei’s son, for example, owns mansions on the billionaire’s row in London.

Finally, if you are going to oppose something, your solution must be better. The Anti-American and anti-Western crowd should propose a system that is more prosperous, more free, and more just than the USA. You cannot try to prop up East Germany as a solution to “decadent, capitalist” West Germany. Berlin Wall during the Cold War

Capitalism, when uncontrolled, creates many problems — one just has to look at the US today. However, the solution is not communism or totalitarian socialism, which destroy creativity, entrepreneurship, prosperity, political rights, freedom, liberty and individual spirit.

As for imperialism, the world will always have a hierarchy. Powerful countries will dominate smaller ones. It’s a fantasy to think that if the US goes away, everything will be glorious. In fact, without a global policeman of sort, the world will be filled with regional wars and localized colonialism. Thus, it’s better for everyone to work with and within the current world order to reform it.

