Philosophy and Geopolitics!

Sounds like a strange topic, but it’s not. Geopolitics is full of struggles between different ideas. The big question is, how to resolve them?

The first method is called the dialectic — a structured process that takes two contradictory viewpoints and reaches a satisfactory conclusion thru logical dialogue.

This has been a part of the Western civilization since the days of Socrates and Plato.

Later, German philosopher Hegel fine-tuned this as follows: Thesis and antithesis lead to the synthesis of an agreement.

The second philosophy is from China, where we see Yin and Yang, opposites which are allowed to coexist. The Chinese philosophies of Taoism and Confucianism were not interested in resolving the contradiction. Live and let live. I think this is a superior paradigm.

Third is the imperialist philosophy, which seeks to destroy the opposite. It’s best summarized as, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu” or “If you’re not with us, you’re against us.” We can see this reflected in how the U.S. empire refuses to coexist with Russia, China etc.

The fourth and final philosophy is the most devious. Here, fake opposites are created to control the masses. For example, Democrats and Republicans are controlled by the same financial elites. Or, the deep state arms and funds Islamic terrorism, and then uses those same terrorists as an excuse to wage wars, steal resources, plunder nations, spy on people, flood Europe with refugees etc. Israel funding Hamas is also a great example of such extraordinary duplicity.

Hope you found this helpful. Cheers!

S.L. Kanthan

