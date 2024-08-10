This is a collection of some of the 1-minute videos from my channel Geopolitics Demystified. It will be updated every week.

Mao’s accomplishments in one minute. From China’s population growth and life expectancy to literacy rate and free healthcare to industrial capability and nuclear power to 90,000 dams, his legacy is truly impressive.

Truth about Ukraine war: Was Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked”? Here’s q quick debunking. The fact is the geopolitical masterminds had wanted, for decades, to deprive Russia the access to the Black Sea:

Secrets of Colonialism: How did 100,000 British soldiers control 300 million Indians? How does the US — with 4% of the world’s population — control much of the other 96%?

Islamic Terrorism and the US. In Sep 2004, Chechnyan terrorists massacred 186 school children in Russia. From Afghanistan in the 1980s to Chechnya, Dagestan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and beyond, the CIA has been using Islamic terrorists as mercenaries.

Eurasia and Mackinder Theory

Hidden truths about US support for dictators around the world.

What is NATO? Its purpose: “Keep Russians out, Europeans down, Americans in”

The end of dollar hegemony

How can we have a multipolar world when we cannot stop a genocide? — Pepe Escobar.

How globalists influence/control nations through NGOs

How US created Al Qaeda and ISIS

Coup in Bangladesh and what it means to India

— S.L. Kanthan (Follow me on Twitter)