There are two important words that are widely misunderstood and conflated.



Globalization refers to free flow of ideas, technology, people, goods and services in the world. It’s about sovereign nations seeking win-win deals without coercion.



Globalism, on the other hand, is about powerful elites trying to rule the world. Globalists want to control politicians, media and societies around the world. They (globalists) hate sovereignty, religion, spirituality, families, tradition and culture.

Globalism involves extreme propaganda, manipulation, mind control, assassinations, color revolutions etc. It’s a toxic mix of imperialism, colonialism and what could be described as satanism. Globalist elites work on destroying entire nations, often from within. We can that happening in the US and Europe. The bigger philosophy underpinning globalism is: Order from Chaos or 'Ordo Ab Chao' in Latin.

Mass censorship and thought control, Climate change hysteria, LGBTQ or transhumanist agenda, genetic manipulations, perpetual wars, blatant genocide, debt-based societies where bankers print money out of thin air and control everyone/everything, two major political parties controlled by the same elites, mass migrations, terrorists as mercenaries, dumbed-down education, fake news media, spread of hedonism etc. are all symptoms of globalism.

Globalists use the Hegelian dialectic of (seemilngly) opposing sides reaching a resolution. Like, WW1, WW2, or the Soviet Union and the West during the Cold War. People find it hard to believe that the richest capitalists like Jacon Schiff on Wall Street funded the Bolshevik/communist revolution in Russia; or Zionists made a deal with Hitler; or Nazis were recruited by the CIA after WW2; or Nazis were groomed again in Ukraine to start a war with Russia. Thesis and anti-thesis controlled by the same people!

Globalists employ the problem-reaction-solution. 9/11 was the problem and conquering “7 countries in 5 years” was the solution. COVID was the problem and the attempted solutions were many — mRNA gene manipulation, testing removal of basic liberties, bailout of corporations (again), destroying China and forcing the world to decouple from China etc.

We are seeing the horrific genocide in Gaza, destruction of Lebanon, and a potential Israel-Iran war. This is the problem. What is the solution? Only time will tell.



Switching back to globalization, it is mostly positive, since it fosters cooperation among nations, while focusing on “comparative advantage” as it is known in economics. That is, Saudi Arabia pumps oil, China does manufacturing, Congo produces cobalt, India does IT, Brazil sells soybean, the US creates Substack and Stripe… you get the point.

In globalization, people freely travel to other countries as tourists and trade partners, not as refugees or illegal migrants. Globalization promotes true multiculturalism in the sense that Germany stay German, France stays French, India stays Indian and so on.



Globalization is great when it’s free from neoliberalism, which is a rigged form of hyper-capitalism where the rich always win, most people are exploited, inequality skyrockets, and the society eventually evolves into neo-feudalism.

Globalization can be a force for good, if properly managed.



However, Globalism is terrible and cruel by its very nature.

A 1-min video summarizing these points:

** S.L. Kanthan

