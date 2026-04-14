How Delusion Destroyed Iran

12 years: That’s how long it will take to rebuild Iran, according to its central bank... if the war stops today.

From 1979, Iran has been totally decoupled from reality.

It has been shouting “Death to America” and dreaming of dominating all of its neighbors.

Khamenei and his team were so convinced that the US would not dare to attack Iran. That’s how they all got killed.



Now, Iran has been completely devastated.



But the Iranian regime keeps talking as if it is winning! It wants war reparations, control of Strait of Hormuz, and the US to evacuate all the military bases in the region!



The root cause of this delusion is Khomeini who claimed to be an infallible supreme leader and God's representative on earth.



Khomeini and Khamenei fantasized about a Shiite empire in the Middle East that will be free of Israel and America.



All this delusion when Iran has a tiny economy -- 0.3% of the world -- has no real navy or air force or air defense systems, and relies on China for all the technology and weapons.



My analysis.

— S.L. Kanthan