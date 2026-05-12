How Iran is Destroying BRICS and the Multipolar World

The popular pundits on social media are missing the American trap in the geopolitical chess game known as the Iran war.

I am referring to how the war is weakening BRICS and the multipolar world — the two phenomenon that were supposed to challenge the US hegemony.

Consider that Iran and the UAE are BRICS members. But Iran has attacked the UAE with 500 missiles and 2200 drones!

Also, BRICS members like Chinese and Indian ships are not getting special treatments at the Strait of Hormuz.

Bottom line: BRICS membership has been exposed to be pointless.

Next, let’s look at how the multipolar world is getting disrupted by this war.

The anti-American and anti-Israel crowd is celebrating the fact that Iran has not capitulated and the Strait of Hormuz has not opened.

However, what they don’t realize is that the US wants to delay the opening of the Strait!

Why?

The biggest ever shock to the global energy supply is serving US interests.

First, US exports of oil and refined products are now at a record level — more than 13 million barrels a day. And this advantage may last for a long time, since many oil/gas fields in the Middle East have been damaged during the war.

Next, US sales of weapons to the Gulf countries have skyrocketed.

But there’s more!

First, Asia is suffering, since 80% of its oil and gas come from the Persian Gulf. Everyone from India to Vietnam is facing shortages of oil, gas, diesel, jet fuel, fertilizer etc.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has asked people to drive less and farmers to use 50 percent less fertilizer. India’s GDP has now fallen behind Japan and the UK.

In China, domestic sales of cars have fallen by 20% this year. Plastic prices have gone up so much that factories are shutting down.

Most Asian countries will run out of strategic petroleum reserves in 30-60 days.

And then we will see Asian economy rocked by unprecedented shock waves.

The multipolar world is being seriously disrupted.

No wonder that the US stock market is up $10 trillion in the last 1.5 months.

Finally, do you really think that the US cannot destroy the Iranian speed boats that have three guys and a machine gun?

The US is winning by pretending to lose.

This is what all the popular pundits on social media are missing.

S.L. Kanthan