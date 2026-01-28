Let’s look at how the Shah of Iran — Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — transformed the nation from a backward country into the most prosperous and powerful country in the region.

Shah, the Progressive Leader

The Shah of Iran — Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — would be considered a leftist role model these days! Under his “White Revolution,” Iran went through a stunning transformation.

The Shah of Iran did things that would make Mao Zedong give a standing ovation — for example, he ended feudalism, took lands away from the landlords, and distributed the land to 1.5 million farmers. That helped about 9 million Iranians, a third of the population. He even gave away some of his own royal family-owned land.

Before the Shah’s land reform, 70% of the agricultural land was owned by aristocrats and mullahs (Shiite priests). The religious class got the lands for free under “waqf” — land donated to them for free.

After the reform, the aristocrats moved on to generate wealth from industries, while the mullahs plotted revenge.

Emancipation of Women

The Shah of Iran did admirable things for women. He emancipated girls and women from Sharia Law, freed girls from child marriage, provided free and compulsory education for girls, gave women equal rights in marriage, virtually banned polygamy, gave women the right to vote, encouraged women to go to college and pursue professional careers etc. Consider these:

By 1979, 33% of the university students and 45% of medical students in Iran were women. Those were astonishing numbers in the Middle East.

There were 22 female ministers in the Iranian parliament in the 1970s.

Reza Pahlavi Shah made education free and compulsory for all Iranian girls (and boys) — up to the age of 14. Also, poor children were provided free meals in schools.

The Shah of Iran built thousands of schools all over Iran, especially in rural areas. Within two decades, the high-school enrollment in Iran grew six-fold,

The shah of Iran abolished child marriage and raised the age to 18. (Later, Khomeini would bring it down to 9).

Suffrage: He gave Iranian women the right to vote in 1963 — eight years ahead of Switzerland! Khomeini, by the way, was very opposed to giving women the right to vote.

Reza Pahlavi cracked down on Sharia law that limited women’s potential. His father, the first Shah, had already banned chador, the Iranian version of burqa.

The Shah gave Iranian women equal rights in marriage, divorce and custody. The Islamic laws were quite misogynistic — for example, the wife could not demand a divorce, regardless of how much she suffered.

In 1962, the Shah of Iran came to the US with his wife and met with President JFK.

The two really clicked, and the Shah was impressed by Kennedy’s Peace Corps. So, the Shah went back home and created Literacy Corps and Health Corps to have young, well-educated Iranians volunteer as teachers and doctors in rural Iran. It was also a bit like Mao’s “barefoot doctors,” but more modern and sophisticated.

Modernization of Iran Under Pahlavi Dynasty — “White Revolution”

“Tehran streets, which only a few years ago were the preserve of donkeys and camels, today are clogged by 100,000 automobiles” — Time magazine, 1960.

Under the Shah and his father (the first king of the Pahlavi Dynasty), Iran made astonishing progress.

Iran’s GDP grew a stunning 700-fold between 1925 and 1975! The per-capita income grew 200 times!

Between 1960 and 1976, the real GDP — adjusted for inflation — grew an astonishing 5-fold.

Between 1948 and 1978, the constant PPP GDP-per-capita grew from $250 to nearly $10,000.

In 1979, when the visionary Reza Pahlavi Shah left the country, Iran’s GDP-per-capita was a staggering 13 times larger than that of China!

Iran used to be a poor and an illiterate country divided by ethnic and religious identities. In 1925, a quarter of the population was nomadic. Infrastructure was terrible, manufacturing was negligible (except for artisans like those making Persian rugs) and there was no real military.

Under the two visionary Shahs (1925–1941 and 1941–1978), Iran underwent massive modernization. Initially, the private sector did not have enough money or the rich Iranians were not interested in factories, since they could make quick profits from imports. Thus, Reza Pahlavi’s government encouraged public-private partnerships, co-invested in numerous factories, raised tariffs on imports, and made Iran self-sufficient in many areas.

The father and the son Shahs electrified villages and built massive infrastructure to connect various parts of Iran — like the Trans-Iranian railway, which is still an engineering marvel in some regions. The Shah helped create joint ventures for auto manufacturing and Iranian cars (like “Paykan”) for the first time. Iran Air was flying (often non-stop) to global hot spots like New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo!

Under the Shah, a vast majority (60%) of the oil revenue was spent on improving Iran’s transportation, infrastructure and industrialization.

Iran had no military before the Pahlavi Dynasty. However, by the 1970s, Iran had the most powerful military in the Middle East

Managing the currency is often under appreciated. It is perhaps the single most important thing a government can do for the nation. Under Reza Pahlavi Shah, Iran’s currency — Rial or IRR — had a steady value of about 70 rials to 1 US dollar. In 2026, it takes a mind-boggling 1,500,00 rials to purchase $1. Historical chart of USD to IRR

Iran under the Shah also had smart and pragmatic foreign policy. The Shah was greatly liked by the US and the West. He handled the great power rivalry of the Cold War with extraordinary diplomacy. He felt close to the West, but also met with Soviet leaders to find a delicate balance.

The USSR had invaded Iran in 1941 — coordinating with the British — and wouldn’t leave Iran until 1946. The Soviets funded communist parties like Tudeh, which were more pro-Soviet than pro-Iran. The Soviet Union was also operating radio stations across the Iranian border, spreading anti-Shah propaganda every day.

Shah of Iran visiting London and the Buckingham Palace… riding a carriage with Queen Elizabeth II:

The Shah met with Soviet leaders both in Russia and in Iran. This was a delicate diplomatic art, since the USSR was trying to destablize Iran, overthrow the Shah, and bring the nation into the Iron Curtain.

In conclusion, the Pahlavi Dynasty transformed Iran into a global power in 50 years (1925–1978).

As to why the Shah succumbed to the Islamic Revolution, wait for the next article!

S.L. Kanthan (Jan 2026)

