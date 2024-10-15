Transcript:

How to make America great again? The phrase MAGA implicitly admits that America is NOT great anymore. Okay, that’s a good start, because you cannot solve a problem if you live in denial.

There are two ways to make America great: (1) To DO certain things, and (2) To STOP doing certain things.

It’s like if you want to lose weight, you should eat lots of whole foods, but you should also avoid junk food.

So, in this short video, let me explain four ideologies that America should get rid of to become great:

Neoliberalism, Imperialism, Globalism and Wokeism.

Neoliberalism is unrestrained and unregulated capitalism. This led to the de-industrialization of the economy over the last 40+ years. Manufacturing was shipped abroad and replaced by money-printing, debt and a giant casino known as Wall Street.

Next: Imperialism. Stop the perpetual wars. Defang the military industrial complex. And create a new diplomatic architecture for a multipolar world by working with China, Russia, Iran etc.

Then, disavow globalism, which destroys sovereignty, culture and identity of nations. Globalism is also about mind control through censorship and propaganda. So, stop the blob.

Finally, reverse much of the wokeism that has poisoned the American society since the 1950s. Go back to Christianity, family values, and traditions.

S.L. Kanthan