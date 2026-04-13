How Trump Won the Iran War

Trump’s brilliant strategy can be described as “Break the blockade by blockading the blockade” or “Hijack the hijacker.”

No ship will leave or enter the Strait of Hormuz. Not Iranian ships or anyone else. Until all ships are free. “All in all out.” 0% or 100%.

Motto: “To open the strait, first close it.”

Jujitsu — use the strength of the opponent to push him off balance.

What Iran wanted: Extortion.

Trump’s brilliant geopolitical and military solution:

Least violent and least expensive. It accomplishes five things:

No oil exports for Iran

No toll booth fees

No Chinese weapons

No control over 20% of world’s oil & gas

No dream of becoming the fourth global power — after US, China and Russia

Difference: Iran v. US blockade

Iranian economy will collapse. Sun Tzu - “Win without fighting.”

Why the world cannot complain.

What the world can do.

What Trump could have done - destroy/invade Kharg island; and bombing of sea ports, refineries, pipelines, power plants. Stone Age.

This new strategy will bring Iran to its knees.

“I don’t want 90% or 95%. I want everything”

21 hour negotiations in Pakistan. JD Vance was the most opposed to the war, but he couldn’t get a deal.

Iranian regime: Stubborn and low IQ terrorists. Hezbollah with a country.

100% defeated.

S.L. Kanthan