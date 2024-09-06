The West has free speech, as long as you avoid these NINE topics:
🔹A certain democratic country in the Middle East
🔹The suffering of a certain other group in the region mentioned above
🔹A certain ethnic group in the US
🔹A certain global movement about sexuality
🔹A certain science about atmosphere
🔹Positive things about certain geopolitical rivals of the US
🔹Flow of people into certain countries
🔹A certain medical intervention to avoid diseases
🔹A certain historic event
Otherwise, there’s so much freedom in the garden of Europe, and in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
— S.L. Kanthan