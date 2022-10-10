India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mayur Kanth's avatar
Mayur Kanth
Jul 28, 2023

Yes I think India should now just focus on Manufacturing FDI.

Problem is India gets most of the FDI in services like banking, IT, Financials etc which explains why American companies dominate India but now India has enough know how in Software Industry. Now India can afford to IGNORE these foreign capital. But again the problem is Indians don't invest in Indian startups. U can't blame Americans for investing and owning Indian startups. The real Q is :- Why Indian billionaires are so Risk averse and scared to invest in india's own startup ecosystem??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 S.L. Kanthan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture