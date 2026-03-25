India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

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Iran War: 10 Reasons Behind Trump's Ceasefire and 1-Month Pause Idea

It's not "TACO." It's a clever military strategy
SL Kanthan's avatar
SL Kanthan
Mar 25, 2026

10 reasons why Trump is seeking a one-month ceasefire for negotiations, which will most likely yield nothing:

  • Save the global economy and stock market, bring down oil price, free those 340 oil/gas tankers stuck in Persian Gulf

  • Replenish offensive and defensive weapons — Tomahawk missiles to THAAD interceptors.

  • Maintenance and Repair — fighter jets, aircraft carriers etc.

  • Rest for American soldiers — who have had sleepless nights for three weeks.

  • Plan for ground invasion — Kharg island, other islands near Strait of Hormuz. More US soldiers… more arms like helicopters to Kuwait & Bahrain

  • Spying on Iran to figure out where the remaining missiles and drones are stored

  • Spying to find out where Iranian leaders are hiding

  • Reach out to Iranian moderates to explore possibility of a coup — maybe even peaceful like Gorbachev.

  • Put out feelers for an uprising of Iranians can be engineered.

  • Seek to weaken the economy — crush the currency; seize assets in the UAE etc.

S.L. Kanthan

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