Iran War: 10 Reasons Behind Trump's Ceasefire and 1-Month Pause Idea

10 reasons why Trump is seeking a one-month ceasefire for negotiations, which will most likely yield nothing:

Save the global economy and stock market, bring down oil price, free those 340 oil/gas tankers stuck in Persian Gulf

Replenish offensive and defensive weapons — Tomahawk missiles to THAAD interceptors.

Maintenance and Repair — fighter jets, aircraft carriers etc.

Rest for American soldiers — who have had sleepless nights for three weeks.

Plan for ground invasion — Kharg island, other islands near Strait of Hormuz. More US soldiers… more arms like helicopters to Kuwait & Bahrain

Spying on Iran to figure out where the remaining missiles and drones are stored

Spying to find out where Iranian leaders are hiding

Reach out to Iranian moderates to explore possibility of a coup — maybe even peaceful like Gorbachev.

Put out feelers for an uprising of Iranians can be engineered.