Iran War 2: How Iran Has Been Devastated
Debunking the popular narratives on social media
Here’s why Iran is not winning. In fact, Iran is being devastated in all fronts.
Firing a couple of missiles and drones every day hides the structural weaknesses of the Iranian military and economy.
My analysis that includes discussion on currency collapse, inflation, unemployment, shortages of consumer goods etc., that are being ignored by mainstream media and analysts.
S.L. Kanthan
Thanks for reading India and Geopolitics ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.