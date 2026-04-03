India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

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Iran War: Ground Invasion

Will Trump send Iran into the Stone Age?
SL Kanthan's avatar
SL Kanthan
Apr 03, 2026

  • Trump threatens to send Iran back to the “Stone Age.”

  • Iran is not backing down -- it is still firing missiles and drones; and has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed for 30+ days. So, oil price is up -- Brent crude at $110 with a delivery price of $140 a barrel.

  • US/Israel have dropped about 30,000 missiles/bombs in Iran

  • Trump may start attacking Iranian infrastructure like power plants

  • Trump will likely invade the islands and perhaps a coastal city like Bandar Abbas within the next 10 days

  • Iran is a poor country where the average household income in $2000 a YEAR. Iran accounts for merely 0.3% of global GDP.

  • Most Iranians are pro-West. Surveys by Western firms show that 90% of Iranians want to get rid of theocracy and the idea of a Supreme Leader. They want to go back to the pre-1979 era of Shah Reza Pahlavi

S.L. Kanthan

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