Iran War: Ground Invasion

Trump threatens to send Iran back to the “Stone Age.”
Iran is not backing down -- it is still firing missiles and drones; and has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed for 30+ days. So, oil price is up -- Brent crude at $110 with a delivery price of $140 a barrel.
US/Israel have dropped about 30,000 missiles/bombs in Iran
Trump may start attacking Iranian infrastructure like power plants
Trump will likely invade the islands and perhaps a coastal city like Bandar Abbas within the next 10 days
Iran is a poor country where the average household income in $2000 a YEAR. Iran accounts for merely 0.3% of global GDP.
Most Iranians are pro-West. Surveys by Western firms show that 90% of Iranians want to get rid of theocracy and the idea of a Supreme Leader. They want to go back to the pre-1979 era of Shah Reza Pahlavi
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