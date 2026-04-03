Iran War: Ground Invasion

Trump threatens to send Iran back to the “Stone Age.”

Iran is not backing down -- it is still firing missiles and drones; and has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed for 30+ days. So, oil price is up -- Brent crude at $110 with a delivery price of $140 a barrel.

US/Israel have dropped about 30,000 missiles/bombs in Iran

Trump may start attacking Iranian infrastructure like power plants

Trump will likely invade the islands and perhaps a coastal city like Bandar Abbas within the next 10 days

Iran is a poor country where the average household income in $2000 a YEAR. Iran accounts for merely 0.3% of global GDP.