To say that this is the most bizarre war in modern history is not a hyperbole. The government of one nation was attacked by two countries which have far superior military, but the nation decided to attack 12 of its neighbors as well… while most people within that country are rooting for the “enemies.”

Also, in the first hour of the war, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed along with nearly 50 other top leaders. Any other country would have surrendered, but not the religious fundamentalists.

“Supreme Leader” Ali Khamenei and dozens of top leadership were killed by Israel

This is really mind-blowing in terms of warfare, geopolitics and tyranny.

Iran has zero chance of winning the war, but it keeps fighting. It cannot harm Israel or the US in any meaningful way. Thus, its only hope is now to inflict significant pain on its neighbors (who are not retaliating), disrupt the oil/gas flow through the Strait of Hormuz, rock the global economy, and hope that this “madman strategy” will force the US to seek ceasefire.

However, the US and Israel have degraded Iran’s ability to fire ballistic/cruise missiles by 90% and drones by 80% during the first week of the war. The US/Israel are taking out missile launchers and hunting down missile cities (where hundreds of thousands of missiles are stored).

More shockingly, the US and Israel have absolute dominance over Iranian airspace. Consider that Israel has been dropping 1000 bombs/missiles a day on the Iranian regime’s military, IRGC, ammunition depot, police, Basij and government buildings. And the Americans have attacked 3000+ targets inside Iran. Here’s an example of a massive bombing raid in Tehran on March 5:

Iran’s entire navy has been wiped out after the US sunk 40+ ships; Iran’s air force is useless as it has American/Soviet fighter jets from the 1960s and early 1970s; and Iran’s air defense system has been almost completely destroyed.

Moreover, Iran’s missiles and drones are not very successful. Look at their attacks on the UAE (which has not attacked Iran at all). Only 6% of the drones and 1% of the Iranian ballistic missiles hit something:

Iran fired 1400 drones and 238 missiles at the UAE (Feb 28 - Mar 8)

Bottom line: Once missiles and drones stop flying out of Iran, it’s game over. And that scenario could be just a week or two away.

The Iranian regime might also be hoping that, in the worst case scenario, they will hunker down in Tehran and dare the US/Israel to put boots on the ground for a horrific urban warfare.

Iran is just a bigger version of Hamas or Hezbollah — violent and angry but not smart or pragmatic.

What is really stunning is that the Iranian people hate the regime. When the news broke out on the night of Feb 28 (early morning of March 1) that Khamenei had died, Iranians rushed to the street and celebrated his death. Many were saying, “Thank you, Mr. Trump.”

(Notice how the women are not wearing hijabs in the video above. Plus, in Iran, women are not allowed to dance or sing in public either).

There are numerous videos where Iranians are filming the bombing and welcoming it.

When the US bombed a police station in Tehran, people gathered in front of it and shouted “Javid Shah” (Long live the Shah).

Yes, that’s Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, who was ousted by the Ayatollahs and communists back in 1979. His son is now the leading candidate to replace the regime. He has said that he just wants to be a transitional leader who will establish secular democracy in Iran.

To hide such embarrassing facts, the Iranian regime has imposed total internet blackout on 90 million Iranians for the past 200 hours:

Prediction

As I have explained in this video, three powerful forces are behind this US/Israel attack on Iran. They are geopolitics, military threats, and petrodollar. There is no way that Americans and Israelis will allow the current regime to survive.

The war will be practically over as soon as Iran runs out of missiles and drones. That scenario is only a week or two away. After that, the US might have to send in paratroopers into Tehran. The US will also seek from ordinary Iranians to rise up and take over police stations, TV/radio stations etc. There is also a small chance that the US will work with all the Arab countries in the region to create a massive ground invasion force.

This will be the most significant geopolitical event since the fall of the USSR. The big winner will be the US; and the biggest loser will be China. India will be a winner, since it can trade with the new Iran without US sanctions. The fall of Iran will hurt the concept of a multipolar world, but not too much.

The Iranian people, especially the women, will also enjoy freedom after 47 years of totalitarian repression.

Iranian girls and women have suffered immeasurably since 1979

Finally, when Iran is liberated, the world will be shocked to find out that a majority of Iranians are NOT really Muslims. A moderate/secular Iran might have a positive effect on other Islamic countries around the world.

- S.L. Kanthan (Follow me on Twitter/X)