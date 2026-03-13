Iran War Update - Day 14

Key points from the video:

Iran is winning and losing, depending on what facts you look at.

On one hand, Iran is still firing missiles and drones at its neighbors, Israel, and US military bases. Iran has also practically shut down the Strait of Hormuz by attacking cargo ships, putting enormous pressure on the global economy.

On the other hand, the US and Israel have bombed 15,000 targets within Iran, have absolute dominance over the airspace of Tehran and most Iranian cities, and have destroyed Iranian navy, air force, air defense systems, missile launchers, ammunition depots, and much of Iran’s military-industrial capability. Plus, Ali Khamenei is dead, and his son is rumored to be dead or in coma.

Trump says that the war will be over soon; and Reza Pahlavi tells Iranians to get ready for the next critical stage of the war.

— S.L. Kanthan