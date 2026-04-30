Iran's Economy Collapsing in Real Time

In the 47 years of its existence, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never faced an economic crisis like now.

The IRGC is finding out the hard way that economic warfare is as powerful as missiles.

41 Iranian tankers with 69 million barrels of oil have been blocked by the US military so far.

Here are some of the ways that Trump’s blockade is bringing “martyrdom” to the Iranian currency, economy and trade.

It now takes a whopping 1.8 million rials to buy one US dollar Inflation is 70% and rising. Unemployment is up by 10 percentage points since the war started. Foreign exchange reserves is near zero. Trade is paralysed — no exports, no imports. Billions of dollars in offshore accounts are being seized. Small businesses are suffering due to lack of access to internet. Big businesses like steel and petrochemicals have been devastated by war.

Let’s go into the details:

Last year, the exchange rate was 42,000 rials per one dollar. Now, the value has plummeted 96.6%.

This currency collapse along with severe disruption to various supply chains have resulted in high inflation — with prices doubling every five to six months.

Unemployment is soaring across all sectors. The US and Israel have bombed Iranian steel and petrochemical factories, which are the backbone of many other sectors. For example, there is no construction without steel; and no textile sector without petrochemical products like nylon and polyester.

The government is also going broke as 80% of the budget comes from exports. That’s a big deal, because one-third of Iran’s labor force is employed in the public sector.

Bottom line: Unemployment could be 50% soon.

Iran is running out of foreign exchange reserves, which was only $33 billion at the end of last year. When forex goes to zero, there will be hyperinflation like Weimar Republic — for example, cost of goods doubling in one day.

In conclusion, without a deal, Iran will face economic collapse, riots and implosion.

— S.L. Kanthan