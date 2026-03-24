Is the Iran war about to end? No Chance!

If Iran does not lose, it wins.

If the US does not win, it loses.

Trump says there's a back-channel US-Iran negotiation, which will continue this week. Even Netanyahu is talking about an agreement.

But is there any hope for ending this war?

Iranian regime wants war reparations, lifting of sanctions and much more.

Here's why neither side can compromise.

The Islamic Republic is founded upon "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." All its support in the world come from this revolutionary (and delusional) claims. It cannot afford to become another Venezuela -- a puppet of the US, which controls Iranian oil.

As for the US, not winning this war means it will be Trump's Vietnam War. And it will be the end of the US Empire's prestige. China, for example, will find it tempting to invade Taiwan and rule over South China Sea.

This is why Trump and Netanyahu are pretending to back down to buy some time.

Meanwhile, US 82nd Airbone (paratroopers) and amphibious assault ships (USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans etc.) are being sent to the Middle East.

Expect a ground invasion of the Kharg Island and Iranian coastal line near the Strait of Hormuz this weekend or early next week. (90% of Iran's oil exports go thru Kharg Island).

Also, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will very likely join the war against Iran.

Dangerous next few weeks...

S.L. Kanthan