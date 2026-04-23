Khomeini's Quotes on War, Death, Revolution

To understand Iran’s jingoism and the death cult ideology, one must look at what Khomeini said in speeches and interviews. Here are some of his quotes on war, death, religion and geopolitics. Iran simply rebranded its imperialism as spreading “Islamic revolution.”

🔹War is a divine blessing

🔹Patriotism is paganism. We do not worship Iran; we worship Allah. Let Iran burn.

🔹Islam grew out of blood. We are not afraid of blood

🔹 He [Prophet Mohammed] made war, so we should make war

🔹A religion without war is a crippled religion

🔹All throughout the ages, Islam has advanced by blood, the sword and weapons

🔹Children can be recruited for war and sent to the battlefield without parental consent

🔹We shall export our revolution to the whole world. Until the cry ‘There is no god but Allah’ resounds over the whole world, there will be struggle

🔹All those against the revolution must disappear and quickly be executed

🔹Anyone who will say that religion is separate from politics is a fool; he does not know Islam or politics

🔹Take the Koran in one hand and the weapon in the other hand

🔹We are fighting against international communism to the same degree that we are fighting against the Western world. The danger from the communist powers is not less than America.

🔹America is the Great Satan, the wounded snake

🔹America can’t do a damn thing against us

— S.L. Kanthan