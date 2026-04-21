LIES LIES LIES -- How Khomeini Came to Power

My analysis and a short but important history lesson.

Before 1979, Khomeini did NOT say that Iran would become a theocracy or that he would become the Supreme Leader.

Instead, he claimed he would have no active role in the government! He would be like “Gandhi of Iran.”

He surrounded himself with progressives, and talked about democracy, freedom and human rights!

He also made impossible promises of a socialist utopia where many many things would be FREE -- electricity, water, public transportation, healthcare etc.

And many others like housing would be free or subsidized for the poor.

Plus, every month, Iranians would get a paycheck from the oil revenue -- instead of those greedy imperialists, who were profiting from Iranian wealth!

None of those promises materialized.

Instead, Iranians got a dictatorship that was tyrannical, murderous, repressive and regressive. The blunt message was: “Absolute obedience to the Leader is a sacred duty and divine obligation.”

— S.L. Kanthan