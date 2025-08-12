Tibetan Culture is Flourishing, Thanks to China – My Observations in Tibet

“Make the lie big, make it simple, and keep repeating it. Eventually people will believe the lies,” said Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. The American deep state today is far more proficient, because it has a vast propaganda arsenal that Hitler never had – mainstream media and social media with global reach, Google search engine and Wikipedia, Hollywood movies and TV shows, hundreds of magazines, prestigious academia willing to repeat state propaganda, worldwide NGOs funded by the US government, and bipartisan collusion in foreign policies.

Recently, there has been a significant uptick in anti-China propaganda regarding Tibet. Consider the title of some recent articles:

Of course, anyone who followed the failed but vicious US disinformation regarding Xinjiang over the last few years would immediately recognize the rinse-and-repeat playbook in this atrocity propaganda.

The best antidote to lies is personal observation. While seeing is believing, experiencing is understanding. I just had a wonderful opportunity to experience Tibet first hand.

In late June, I spent four days traveling hundreds of kilometers in Tibet, exploring small towns and the capital city Lhasa, staying in fine hotels with excellent service, talking to a small-town mayor and a foreign ministry official, visiting a primary school and a university specializing in Tibetan traditional medicine, attending a mind-blowing Tibetan opera, visiting an ancient palace full of fascinating history, worshiping at a Buddhist temple, enjoying sumptuous Tibetan meals, and joyfully getting lost and exploring Lhasa all alone.

For full disclosure, this was a trip of journalists from around the world, organized and paid for by China. However, the Chinese government placed no preconditions – nobody told me what to say, where to go, who to speak to, what questions to ask, what to photograph etc. I also had full access to the internet – without VPN (gasp) – while in Tibet, and was thus able to do my own independent research. Interacting with journalists from Europe, Japan etc. and learning their perspectives was also invaluable.

While I would like to focus on my trip to the primary school, which was remarkable and made the biggest impression, I would like to point out that some of the most popular American propaganda are not just wrong, but are blatant and shameless lies. For example, the US media and Americans on social media repeat the assertion that the Tibetan language is banned or that the Tibetan culture is oppressed or that Tibetan Buddhism cannot be practiced. All of these are ridiculously “fake news.”

Every aspect of Tibetan culture is alive and thriving -- the language, food, dress, music, dance, cultural norms, architecture, religion and so on.

One can see signs everywhere in Tibetan and Mandarin. In touristy places (airports, hotels etc.) and products (such as Lhasa beer), English is also added to the mix. When I got lost, I walked into a beautiful park, where I found a Tibetan group performing soulful traditional dances – accompanied by resonant music – to more than one thousand spectators. In another spot in the park, regular people were getting free lessons on graceful Tibetan dance. On another stage, musicians were performing Tibetan music.

I also had a chance to visit Tibetan restaurants where I tried exotic food such as yak meat and even yak cheese. At the end of the meal, the generous owner of the restaurant gave me a free bag of yak cheese to take home.

I had the opportunity to chat with a few Tibetans – although most do not speak English, but are always patient and willing to use translator apps on smartphones.

I inquired a CPC mayor – “CCP” as they mistakenly say in America – about his 5-year plans for his town; asked my tour guide if his kids follow Tibetan traditions; and listened to a successful Tibetan woman describe how she grew up in the mountains, eventually went to a boarding school and then to college in Beijing.

That brings me to my Lhasa visit to an amazing primary school, which also had some boarding students. We got to meet some 5th and 6th grade children and look at mostly their extracurricular activities. Since most students had gone for summer holidays, there were only about 200 students left in this sprawling and modern school.

On the way to this school, I saw many large schools – all with modern buildings. By the way, the infrastructure in Tibet – especially Lhasa – is world-class and would put most American cities to shame. The city roads are impeccable and often have six or eight lanes divided by bushes or flowers; the sidewalks are spotless with no trash; there are no homeless people or drug addicts; and I felt safe walking alone around the city at midnight.

Thus, seeing this modern primary school at the end of the trip was not surprising. This government-run school was as avant-garde as most private schools in the US or Europe. Many classrooms even had wooden floors – quite fancy. The school was very clean, and all the furniture was quite contemporary with IKEA-looks.

The kids had very nice uniforms and were obviously well-behaved. And we were welcomed with a traditional Tibetan dance by some students.

The school principal was a very intelligent and passionate woman, who took great pride in her school and children. She enthusiastically answered all the questions from various journalists – through a translator, since she was not very fluent in English.

We visited several classrooms – one for learning the Tibetan language, one for intellectual board games, one for calligraphy, one for art work, and two for music. The children were a bit shy, but very friendly and polite.

The demographics of this school was interesting: 60% Tibetans, 30% Han, and 10% other ethnicity. Thus, rather than Tibetans being forced to give up their language and traditions, the Hans and others are “forced” to learn the Tibetan language and culture. The CIA propaganda gets everything wrong.

In the Tibetan classroom, I asked if a student could read Tibetan. (I thought of Americans on social media: “Okay, the kids can read, but can they speak Tibetan?”). And the teacher picked an unlucky girl, who was gripped with stage fright, but did a commendable job anyways.

The funding for all the musical instruments and the related teachers in this Tibetan school will undeniably be the envy of administrators in American public schools.

Finally, we also got to see the rooms of the boarding students. With eight kids per large and contemporary room, the accommodation was quite reasonable. These kids live in remote areas where there are no schools. So, this is a gift that enables them to break the chains of poverty. The boarding school children get to go home every weekend and, obviously, for long summer and winter holidays.

One final note: I did not see a single Chinese soldier during my trip. There were not many police either, and the few police I saw did not carry any weapons – compare that to American cops, who are armed and trained to kill. Thus, any accusation of “occupation” or “oppression” is groundless.

In 1899, Americans and Europeans were dreaming of carving up China, because they understood China’s potential to be a great power. Sadly, the imperialists still have not given up that fantasy. Hence all the crocodile tears about non-existing problems in Tibet – by the way, it’s Xizang in Chinese.

In summary, my visit to Xizang was a true eye-opener.

First, the infrastructure in Xizang is world-class.

Second, there were no signs of extreme poverty, homelessness or drug addiction – making Lhasa better than many American or European cities.

Third, the Tibetan culture is flourishing and the people certainly have the freedom and liberty to embrace their traditions – language, religion, dress, food, music, dance and so on.

Fourth, the boarding schools – ironically, they are popular among the ultra-rich in the West –are excellent and pragmatic instruments in educating remote and underprivileged Tibetans.

China will keep succeeding because it is focused on improving itself, while the US Empire is obsessed with sabotaging others. The US has a thousand problems – unsustainable debt, dedollarization around the world, shrinking middle class, extreme inequality, loss of leadership in technology, a deeply polarized society and so on. The last thing the US should do is to worry about Tibet (Xizang).

S.L. Kanthan

Note: A modified version of this has been published in China’s Global Times: “My visit to Xizang a true eye-opener”\