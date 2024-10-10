There’s an immensely powerful but hidden ideology that is ruining the world — Neoliberalism.

This fanatical economic theory, originally proposed in 1938, has become so mainstream that we don’t even see it.

Neoliberalism is international capitalism on steroids. It places capital and profits above labor, human beings, health, environment, peace and national sovereignty.

In neoliberalism, everything should be privatized and commodified — not just traditional industries but also basics like water, electricity, education and healthcare.

However, this is not about free market. Instead, it’s about consolidation of unimaginable power.

Thanks to neoliberalism, a few financial companies like BlackRock and Vanguard can have controlling shares in all the major companies and banks not only in the US but in Europe, Asia, Latin America etc.

It’s a One World Corporation.

Neoliberals love to talk about “small government,” but they gladly use the US/NATO military to break down economic barriers, so that developing countries can be plundered.

But neoliberalism has been a parasitic force in the US and Europe as well — starting with Thatcher and Reagan.

This is why the West got de-industrialized and vast majority of Americans and Europeans are stuck in stagnant economies and declining standards of living.

The opposite of neoliberalism is not communism, but rather non-predatory capitalism, true free market, sovereign nations, a thriving public sector, governments that really represent people, and compassionate societies.

S.L. Kanthan

