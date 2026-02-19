No Other Option: Why the US will do a regime change in Iran now

Three reasons why the US (and Israel) will wage a war against Iran and do a regime change:

Geopolitics

Military considerations

Petrodollar

My video analysis.

For geopolitical reasons, the US must defeat Iran -- to disrupt the "Grand Coalition" of Russia, China and Iran. This was Brzezinski's warning/strategy.



And regime change must happen NOW because of military reasons -- before Iran becomes too strong.

Finally, Iran ranks #2 and #3 in the world in oil/gas reserves. Thus, helping Iran become a powerhouse in oil/gas production and selling them in dollar will protect the primacy of US dollar, which is under threat.

S.L. Kanthan

Here’s the YouTube Link.