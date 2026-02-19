India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

No Other Option: Why the US will do a regime change in Iran now

Geopolitics, military and petrodollar
SL Kanthan's avatar
SL Kanthan
Feb 19, 2026

Three reasons why the US (and Israel) will wage a war against Iran and do a regime change:

  • Geopolitics

  • Military considerations

  • Petrodollar

My video analysis.

For geopolitical reasons, the US must defeat Iran -- to disrupt the "Grand Coalition" of Russia, China and Iran. This was Brzezinski's warning/strategy.

And regime change must happen NOW because of military reasons -- before Iran becomes too strong.

Finally, Iran ranks #2 and #3 in the world in oil/gas reserves. Thus, helping Iran become a powerhouse in oil/gas production and selling them in dollar will protect the primacy of US dollar, which is under threat.

Thanks for reading India and Geopolitics ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

S.L. Kanthan

Here’s the YouTube Link.

Ready for more?

© 2026 S.L. Kanthan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture