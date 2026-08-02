The extraordinary support for the repressive and reactionary Iranian regime from Western liberals and the far-left is quite astonishing. People like Max Blumenthal and members of the socialist/communist groups in the US actually go to Iran and spread atrocious fake narrative about a non-existing Utopia in Iran. Other Leftists spread blatant propaganda about how women in Iran enjoy a wonderful life, with misleading stats about women in colleges or a couple of photos of women without a hijab.

Meanwhile, when Iranian girls and women, inside and outside of Iran, fight against theocracy and savage oppression, they get no support from Western liberals and feminists, who constantly rail against the religious right and alleged patriarchy in the West.

The fact is that Iranian girls and women are worse than second-class citizens, and face horrific discrimination and persecution from birth. Actually, even before birth, a female fetus is worth only half as much as a male fetus. And then for the rest of her life, she’s worth half as much as a man, and her testimony in courts is worth half as that of a man. (And you can see why it’s almost impossible for a female rape victim to bring charges against her rapist).

When I tell people that Iranian women cannot sing or dance in public, my Leftists friends simply refuse to believe it. Khomeini also banned women from riding motorcycles, entering sports stadiums, going to beaches, being in crowds with men, or being alone with a man and so on. His successor, Khamenei, even issued a fatwa to ban women riding bicycles. Most people cannot understand how retarded the Iranian theocracy is.

Shocking images from the era of the Shah: Iranian women riding bicycles!

But the list of shocking oppression of women after the 1979 Islamic Revolution is quite shocking — How about 74 lashes for women showing their hair? Or men throwing acid on women’s faces?

Of course, Iranian women are subjected to all sorts of “modesty laws” and not just forced hijab or chador (the black all-covering cloth like a burqa). Don’t even dream of wearing skirts; or showing the arms; or wearing tight clothes. For example, female Iranian chess prodigies like Sara Khadem and Dorsa Derakhshani were forced to flee Iran after they were harassed by the regime for not wearing the hijab or for wearing “tight jeans.”

Compare that to Iranian girls/women under the Shah of Iran:

Women in skirts — Iran before 1979

Dancing triggers the Islamic regime! Consider this: Last year (in 2025), the Iranian women’s basketball team celebrated their success in Asia Cup with some mild dance moves. Immediately, the Iranian regime complained and forced FIBA to take down that video. Watch the clip below:

Look at this shocking video below, where the morality police in Iran stops the dance of a little girl — perhaps 6 years old — saying that, “Dancing is the red line!” Fanatics and extremists.

How about the savagery of stoning women for adultery or hanging girls/women for premarital sex?

(I will share more specifics on these two above stories later in this article).

Part of the reason is that the Western media has become very silent — probably due to Iranian lobbying. For example, in 2010, BBC published an article titled “Iran’s grim history of death by stoning.” In 2008, a film titled “The Stoning of Soraya M” won many awards. But since then such informative campaigns have disappeared.

This year, two young Iranian women were subjected to arrests, 74 lashes, confiscation of passports and more for simply SINGING. This is like the Taliban, imposing harsh and barbaric 7th century Sharia Laws in the 21st century. And there was nothing sexual or indecent about the song either. Listen to the beautiful, classy music for a minute. The singer’s name is Parastoo Ahmadi:

Another woman also got arrested and whipped for recording music video this year. Her name: Anita Papist. Watch the video below and try to figure out what kind of a misogynist and a psychopath would beat up this gal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also encourages vigilantes to attack women for violating the “modesty laws.” Below is a short clip of a man brutally kicking a woman just because she didn’t wear her hijab properly.

Then there are the morality police, paid by the government, whose job is to harass and arrest women for not dressing properly.

In 2022, for example, a young woman, Mahsa Amini, was arrested for not wearing the hijab properly, and then she died in police custody. There were massive protests all over Iran — known as Women, Life, Freedom — and the regime has dialed down the morality police a bit since then, although the hardliners want to impose strict laws again.

Protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini

Hijab and Chador are forced upon girls from a very young age — as early as 7. Girls are indoctrinated to be ashamed of their body; and schools are segregated based on gender.

A quick history lesson. Most Iranian women never accepted the hijab or chador. They were forced upon them with brute force and murder. When Khomeini came to power, he executed a prominent woman — the former education minister of women — for speaking out against the modesty laws and other inhumane laws (like stoning of women) that were being introduced. So Khomeini sentenced her to death by a firing squad!

Farrokhroo Parsa died bravely and wrote: “I would rather face death with open arms than live in disgrace, forcibly covered with a veil. I will not kneel before those who expect me to repent for half a century of my struggle for equality between men and women.”

The bloody history of hijab in Iran

There’s more tragedy.

When an Iranian woman is arrested and taken to jail, she potentially faces a hellish nightmare. She can be raped by the prison guards, and she cannot say anything. For one, her testimony is legally worth half as much as that of a man. Second, she — not the rapist — will be punished for having extra-marital or premarital sex. The monstrosity of the system is beyond comprehension.

Grand Ayatollah Montazeri was the deputy Supreme Leader and was supposed to the successor of Khomeini. However, when Khomeini sentenced 30,000 political dissidents to death in 1988, Montazeri resigned. Later, he revealed other horrors — such as Khomeini instructing prison guards to rape virgin female prisoners before execution… to make sure that those women don’t go to heaven. What a sick and evil ideology!

Now, let’s look at the Iranian legal system related to family.

From birth to death, an Iranian girl/woman is under the guardianship of a male — usually the father or the husband. Thus she has no autonomy.

In marriages, Iranian women face numerous discriminatory laws. For example:

A woman needs the permission of her husband to work. This is why the labor force participation rate for women in Iran is just 13%. Also, this shows why the propaganda about half the students in colleges are women is meaningless. The only respectable profession that is open to Iranian women is medicine (since the Islamic law frowns upon male doctors treating female patients)

A girl in Iran can be forced into marriage at the age 13 or even 9. Many underage girls get pregnant every year, and some die, while the regime hides these statistics.

Pedophilia was legalized by Khomeini through the so-called “temporary marriages,” which can last for any amount of time — from an hour to days or months. It’s a religious loophole for prostitution, even underage. So, under this system, a man can have sex with a 13-year-old under this system. Watch the video below and see how the Shiite clerics basically act as pimps.

Contraception and abortion are virtually banned, especially for unmarried women.

A man have four wives (the reverse is impossible, of course), and the wife has no say.

A woman cannot get a divorce without the husband’s approval.

Even in abusive relations, it’s extremely difficult for a woman to get a divorce. She needs to prove that the husband has been physically abusing her over a long period of time. Each incident of abuse must be verified by the courts.

After a divorce, the woman loses custody of her children.

Honor killing of women by her father, brothers, husbands etc. Every other day, an Iranian woman is killed by this monstrous Islamic tradition.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) of girls in some parts of Iran. Of course, the misogynistic Islamic regime turns a blind eye to this crime.

Thus, it’s no wonder that Iranians are now burning the Quran or throwing the Quran into rivers in Iran (while risking their lives).

Okay, that should be enough to convince the readers of the horrific conditions of girls and women in Iran since 1979. By the way, it should be noted that Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had abolished all these heinous practices. His famous “White Revolution” in 1963 was a giant leap forward in women’s rights and equality.

Now, let’s end with two stories discussed earlier.

Atefeh Rajabi — a 13-year-old girl raped by an older man for three years.

She was arrested for traveling in a taxi with her male cousin. (A girl cannot be alone with a boy). In the prison, she was raped by a guard, a man in his 40s. He later blackmailed her into repeatedly having sex. When Atefeh was 16, the news leaked. Rather than punishing the man for statutory rape, she was given the death sentence. What a deranged sense of morality and legality!

Soraya M. — A wife stoned to death because the husband wanted to marry a 14-year-old girl

The pedophile husband of Soraya wanted to marry a 14-year-old girl, but he did not want to pay alimony. So he accused his wife of adultery, and she was stoned to death. This is the sick and revolting legal system that has been in place since the “Islamic Revolution.”

Farah Diba Pahlavi, the First Lady and Queen of Iran, did extraordinary work for the girls and women of Iran. She and her husband, Shah Reza Pahlavi, emancipated women from many cruel and unjust forces. Let’s pray that the Iranian regime will fall and Iranian girls and women get back their basic rights to live with dignity and freedom.

Hopefully, this article helped you understand the plight of girls and women in Iran. If you liked this, please share it on social media.

— S.L. Kanthan (Twitter/X: slkanthan2030)