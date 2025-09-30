This is a comprehensive article on how the US fueled Russia-Ukraine war. It involves decades of history and vast conspiracies — such as the CIA working with Ukrainian Nazis right after WW2, color revolutions, broken NATO promises etc. It’s a long article, but I will probably add even more content, since I keep remembering new stuff. But I hope everyone - especially Indians and Europeans — read this slowly and thoroughly.

Are India & China “funding” the Ukraine war by purchasing Russian oil —as Trump and his officials are claiming?

This new propaganda obscures decades of US role in NATO expansion, color revolutions, genocide of ethnic Russians & resurgence of Ukrainian Nazism.

The facts are shocking & must be exposed.

Let’s start with the most appalling phenomenon that creates cognitive dissonance for most people:

Ukraine has a serious problem with neo-Nazism.

Look at the four videos below:

· Ukrainian teenagers waving Hitler’s salute and shouting Nazi slogans

· 5-year-old child brainwashed with neo-Nazism and Russophobia

· Football field full of neo-Nazis

· Swastika symbol at a mall and a guy dancing in front of it

How has this been swept under the rug?

Actually, Western media did occasionally talk about Nazism in Ukraine before 2022. Then, quickly, it has been sent into the Orwellian memory hole.

Look at the headlines from BBC, NBC News, Salon, Huff Post, Israeli newspapers, NATO think tank (Atlantic Council) etc.

BBC even made documentaries about the rise of Neo-Nazi groups, militias and political parties. However, at the snap of a finger, all those media were told to keep quiet once the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

Neo-Nazism started going mainstream in Ukraine right after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine’s Nazi party -- “Social Nationalist Party” (SNPU) – was founded in 1992, adopted Nazi symbols, and established neo-Nazi militias of skinheads.

The SNPU later changed its name to Svoboda after the US-led color revolution (more on that later) in 2004.

Despite Western propaganda, the neo-Nazi groups are not a fringe group.

Nazis were given key positions in the Ukrainian government as a reward for their key role in the 2014 Maidan Coup. For example:

· Andriy Parubiy: Co-founder of Nazi party SNPU, became the Secretary of National Security and the Chairman of Ukrainian Parliament!

· Oleh Tyahnybok: Leader of Svoboda since 2004, was once banned from entering the US for antisemitic speeches, but soon became cozy with the likes of John McCain and Victoria Nuland during and after the Maidan Coup.

· Andriy Biletsky: Co-founder of SNPU, created the ferocious neo-Nazi militia Azov Battalion (in 2014), which was then trained and armed by NATO at least until 2022. He was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament from 2014-2019.

“They were Nazis, pure and simple. Worse, a lot of them did the Nazis’ dirty work for them” – How the CIA described Ukrainian nationalists in the 1950s (in declassified documents decades later).

When Hitler invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians joined the Nazi party and created volunteer military groups to fight alongside the Wehrmacht and Schutzstaffel.

However…even before the end of WW2, the OSS (later to become the CIA) was recruiting top Nazi collaborators such as Mykola Lebed and Stepan Bandera, who is now worshipped as the father of Ukraine.

After the war, the CIA and NATO embraced former Nazis, who became pivotal tools to fight the USSR (who was an American ally during WW2 to fight the Nazis!).

The various CIA projects to recruit and use Ukrainian Nazis and ultra-nationalists (OUN) were called “Project Aerodynamic,” “Operation Belladonna,” “Operation Trident,” Operation Red Sox” etc.

The CIA brought these lunatics to the US and Canada, and funded them for anti-USSR propaganda. The CIA even tried to train the Nazis and airdrop them into Ukraine, but however those useful idiots got caught by the Soviets. This went on for decades, by the way!

Did you know that the US carried out TWO color Revolutions in Ukraine in order to turn that country into a sacrificial pawn that will die fighting Russia?

These two regime-change operations happened in 2004 and 2014 –Orange Revolution and Maidan Revolution respectively. Of course, neither had anything to do with a true revolution.

In 2004, a pro-Russia candidate, Yanukovych, had won the Presidential election, So, immediately, the astroturf groups funded by George Soros started protesting. Thus, a second round of elections was held and the pro-US candidate won. You don’t have democracy unless you are pro-USA.

Interestingly, the same person, Yanukovych, won the election again in 2010. Since this was unacceptable, the US carried out the Maidan Coup in 2014 with the help of the Nazis and got rid of him forever.

While promoting Nazism was critical in brainwashing many in Ukraine, money was instrumental in creating an army of activists and bribing the ruling class.

This is why George Soros, the US State Department and various Western NGOs spent billions of dollars on Ukraine.

Here’s a 2015 video of Victoria Nuland bragging about the US State Dept spending $5 billion to “spread democracy” in Ukraine.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations formed an NGO called International Renaissance Fund to train journalists, lawyers, protesters, social media influencers and various other activists who could be activated any moment.

One of the most heinous aspects of the Western propaganda is the deliberate omission of persecution and genocide of ethnic Russians in Ukraine.

After 2014, the Nazi-controlled Ukrainian parliament passed laws to ban everything Russian – Russian books, Russian TV stations, Russian websites, Russian magazines, Russian courses in colleges, Russian music and so on.

Remember that 34% of Ukrainians speak Russian as their primary language; and most other Ukrainians can read/write Russian to some extent.

After 2014, the Ukrainian government killed tens of thousands of ethnic Russians in Donbass and other regions which wanted to secede from the totalitarian government in Kiev. The first large-scale murder of Russian-Ukrainians happened in Odessa in May 2014, when neo-Nazis burned alive dozens of fellow Ukrainians trapped in a building.

The Odessa massacre set the stage for separatism. Ethnic Russians who feared for their lives wanted to leave Ukraine.

And the Ukrainian leaders did nothing to make ethnic Russians feel safe.

Here’s a video of Poroshenko, the Ukrainian puppet President appointed by the US. He’s talking about what he planned to do the people of Donbass:

“We have jobs & pensions, they will not. We have care for our children & retired, they will not. Our children will go to school; their kids will sit in bomb shelters & basements.”

If these things were done to any other group, the phony US media and think tanks would have condemned it and US politicians would have screamed for sanctions or even a “humanitarian war.”

The sad thing about this war is that Russia and Ukraine have bonds going back centuries.

Russia actually has its origin in the Kievan Rus empire in the city of Kiev. “Ukraine” simply meant borderlands, and was never quite an independent kingdom.

Interestingly, in 1654, Ukraine sought protection from Russia, since Ukraine was constantly attacked by Poland, Lithuania etc. from all directions.

Later, Russia kept adding vast regions to Ukraine, including Crimea in 1954 – as a way to celebrate 300 years of friendship.

So, one would expect a great amount of gratitude from Ukrainians. But alas!

Did you know that the leaders of the US, UK, Germany and NATO promised Soviet leader Gorbachev that NATO will not move “one inch eastward” after the dismantling of the USSR?

The promise was repeated many times, even in writing.

This was obviously in consideration of the national security interests of Russia, which did not want to be surrounded by enemy forces.

But the arrogant US imperialists and vassal Europeans forgot the history of WW1 and WW2… and, in fact, many centuries of history… as well as basic laws of geopolitics.

So, NATO kept expanding even though many intellectuals, including George Kennan – the architect of the Cold War containment policy – warned that NATO expansion will lead to a new Cold War and perhaps hot wars.

Why Crimea matters.

Note that Crimea, Donbass and other regions had referendums and voluntarily joined Russia. The Western propaganda – media, think tanks, academics and even the “neutral” Wikipedia – will talk about Russian “annexation” of Crimea.

Note that Crimea was given to Ukraine for free by Khruschev, who was rather naïve. Crimea has belonged to Russia for 250 years since the times of Catherine the Great. Crimea is mostly ethnic Russians and repeated polling – even by Western media and NGOs – have shown that people want to be a part of Russia. This is a fundamental right shrined in international laws.

Finally, Russia has a strategic seaport in Crimea, and that is vital to Russian national security interests. Crimea is 1000x more important to Russia than the Panama Canal is to the US. And we all know how the US is very sensitive about the Panama Canal.

Nyet Means Nyet.

Looking back, smart people knew that Ukraine joining NATO would result in a civil war.

In 2008, the US ambassador to Russia wrote an email – revealed in Wikileaks later on – that even the most pro-US liberals in Russia warned that Ukraine should stay neutral as a buffer state. NATO ascension would rip Ukraine apart.

“No means No” – Russia had a red line that was made very clear. Ukraine having NATO weapons, soldiers and missiles would be akin to Russia or China sending their troops to Mexico.

The West pretends that Russia invaded Ukraine for no reason – or some laughable reason such as Putin wanting to take over Europe.

However, we have found out since then how NATO has been arming and training Ukrainian Nazi militias since 2014.

And the NY Times has gloated about how the CIA has numerous centers all over Ukraine, especially near the border.

In fact, almost everything about this war is American/European – weapons, training, intelligence, strategy etc.

What the Ukrainians offer is their lives.

Ukraine ceased to be a democracy or a sovereign nation two decades ago when the US staged a color revolution.

Under Zelensky, human rights have been constantly violated and political rights crushed. Ukraine refuses to hold elections, arrests (or even kills) politicians who want peace, and bans entire political parties. There are no independent media and Ukrainians have no right to speak up.

Ukrainian men are literally kidnapped and sent to die on the battlefield. How’s this dystopian and totalitarian country free or democratic?

As you can see now, this Ukraine war is an American proxy war that was planned for decades, cost billions of dollars, and involved subversive coups and alliance with neo-Nazis.

The US Empire thought it could win the war easily by using sanctions to crush the Russian economy and sending an unlimited number of Ukrainian men to die on the battlefield.

The eventual goal of this proxy war is global domination by globalists – defeat Russia and then go after China.

However, all the globalist plans have failed miserably and they are now deflecting away from their military and economic failures by blaming India and China for buying Russian oil.

The US/EU can end this war in one day by refusing to send weapons and money to Ukraine. However, too many military contractors and politicians are profiting through money laundering and kickbacks. And the US Empire has too big of an ego to admit that it lost to Russia.

Thus, the madness will go on until it cannot.

—- S.L. Kanthan

Originally posted as a thread on X for Sputnik India.