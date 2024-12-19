Geopolitical events in Syria, Ukraine, Bangladesh have proved that the US deep state has not lost its Midas touch for coups, color revolutions, and proxy wars. But it does not guarantee the extension of the American Century. Here's why:

Biden might be senile, but the US deep state – the permanent government – has not lost its Midas touch for wars and regime changes. The astonishing fall of Syria in 14 days after surviving 14 years of proxy wars is a testament to the hidden powers of the US Empire. The plan to conquer “7 countries in 5 years” was delayed, but is still progressing relentlessly. What’s next for the Galactic American Empire? Answer: Iran, Russia and China, the three countries that are promoting a multipolar world order and resisting the globalists’ plans for world domination.

The US has been facing a lot of bad news over the last three years. In early 2022, Russia lost its patience and started its special military operation in Ukraine to root out Nazism and militarism. All the US/NATO sanctions, weapons, intelligence and terrorism have failed to shake Russia, where the economy is booming and President Putin as popular as ever. In fact, the Russian economy is now larger than that of Germany, in terms of purchasing power (PPP GDP). And the attempts to isolate Russia on the international stage has also been an epic failure. In West Africa, for example, countries are kicking out the US and France, while embracing Russia.

Next is China, which was supposed to collapse after COVID. The Americans had visions of de-risking, near-shoring, and friend-shoring, which were supposed to decimate China’s economy. Furthermore, the US has tried very hard to crush China’s progress by placing tariffs on Chinese goods as well as crippling sanctions on 1000+ Chinese tech companies. Finally, the US tried a color revolution in Hong Kong and a jihadist uprising in Xinjiang. Needless to say, all those subversive schemes have mostly failed. China’s share of global manufacturing has increased since 2020, and China’s trade surplus this year will be close to a staggering $1 trillion. Experts at the UN predict that China will account for a whopping 45% of global manufacturing by 2030.

The more the US elites try to control the world, the more resistance they face. When the US confiscated Russia’s foreign exchange reserves, it backfired spectacularly and led to the rapid expansion of BRICS. By the end of next year, there might be 30 new members. And they all want freedom from American tyranny. They want to de-dollarize, trade in their own currencies, and create a multipolar world without a single hegemonic force that rules over the world.

Even friends like India are seeking strategic autonomy, embracing de-dollarization, and refusing to cut off the close relations with Russia. Leaders of Brazil and Kenya have wondered aloud why any two countries need to trade with each other in US dollars. ASEAN countries are developing a system which would allow people to travel within the group of ten countries without using American dollars, American credit cards, and American banks. Freedom is on the way.

Iran, the final piece of the geopolitical puzzle, has been facing the wrath of the US empire since the 1979 revolution. After 9/11, Iran was one of the 7 countries that were targeted by the Neocons in Washington DC. The other six – Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Lebanon and Syria – have been mostly neutralized. Iran is the last one standing, before the US and Israel enjoy total control over the Middle East, a strategic region with immense reserves of oil and gas. Interestingly, Iran seems militarily strong enough that the “United States of Israel” has not dared to attack Iran. However, the imperialists will try sneaky tactics such as exploding pagers or color revolution, so Iran should be extremely cautious.

The biggest challenge for the global south would involve the CIA using the Middle East to recruit, train, arm and fund Islamic terrorists, who could then be sent to China, Russia, and even India to wreak havoc. Think of how the Mujahideen operated in Afghanistan in the 1980s; this new wave of mercenaries could be 100x worse.

The real question is, why is the US empire causing so much chaos?

The answer is simple and complex. In the big picture, the US empire is on its last stage. Like the Roman Empire and many others that have come and gone, the USA is mired in all the typical problems – endless wars, over-extended military, unsustainable debt, extreme inequality, loss in technological leadership, declining productivity, and a society that has lost sight of morality and truth. The rise of Trumpism also challenges the deep state and globalists’ devious plans for social engineering and more disastrous wars. The American Century that started at the end of WW2 is coming to an end, and the powers that be are desperate. It’s the End Times for the largest and most powerful empire in human history.

Many things are going awry for the US.

On the unexpected side, the US empire is even struggling to control its vassals. In Europe, the rise of populism is threatening the EU and NATO, which are subsidiaries of the US empire. The utter failure of the war against Russia and the dismal performance of European economies are waking up people. Parties like AfD in Germany and National Front in France are springing up everywhere in Europe, and they are sick of the totalitarian EU, which seems to be working for higher powers from elsewhere. In countries like Romania and Georgia, people are for anti-EU and anti-NATO politicians, although the West spends a lot of money on bribes and NGOs to disrupt this revolution.

At some point, the average European will understand that the US is an enemy and not a benevolent occupier.

Similarly, Japan and South Korea may decide that it’s time to regain their sovereignty and kick out the US military bases. Mr. Kawakami, a senior advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister recently said that Trump’s America First philosophy might help Japan become a truly independent nation. A shocking statement in Japanese politics. In South Korea, the US puppet Yoon just got impeached. If the progressive party returns to power, South Korea will be China-friendly and will seek better relations with North Korea. Imagine the reunification of Korea, with the US military getting evicted. That will be an earthshaking geopolitical event.

While the US gets an A+ for proxy wars using Nazis and Al Qaeda, no empire can sustain its power through mercenaries. In terms of real military power, the US has fallen behind significantly. For example, Russia and China have developed hypersonic missiles, which the US has not been able to master. The US wastes trillions of dollars on F-35 fighter jets, most of which are not even combat ready. The corrupt US politicians are paid and bought by the industrial complex.

China now has the world’s largest navy and has a shipbuilding capacity that is 270x larger than that of the US. And as Raytheon’s CEO admitted, his company depends on thousands of Chinese suppliers to make missiles and other weapons. Every war simulation by the Pentagon shows the US losing to China. The Ukraine war has also revealed a gaping hole in the manufacturing capacity of the US and Europe, which combined cannot produce as much ammunition as Russia does. Banksters can print money but they cannot print weapons.

While Trump is still blustering with trade wars and tariffs, the US economy cannot function without Chinese goods and labor for a week. Millions of American retail jobs depend on Chinese imports. Some of the biggest American companies like Tesla and Apple will lose trillions of dollars on the stock market, if all relations with China are cut off. Even the US hospitals cannot function without Chinese antibiotics. There are also numerous critical minerals that China dominates in terms of mining and/or processing – Lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, germanium, gallium, and a whole bunch of rare earth minerals, without which no modern society can function.

High-end semiconductor manufacturing is the only key area that China is behind the US; and that’s only because the US prevents Dutch and Japanese companies from selling certain equipment to China. However, this is a short-term victory. Within five years, China will master the production of EUV lithography machines, after which it is game over for Darth Vader.

Conclusion

The Empire of Chaos has been on a roll, but the journey is leading to the edge of a cliff. Looking at the really big picture of global cycles, this is going to be the century of Asia. Consider that India and China were the two largest economies of the world for nearly 2000 years. Russia is also a great power with long civilizational DNA. The Western domination of the world that started with the Industrial Revolution is coming to an end, as the Global South has caught up with most technologies. The key factors that determine the success of nations – middle class population, education, technology, research, patents, manufacturing and a sound financial system – are all concentrated in Asia. These factors are not isolated, but rather have multiplying effects. Thus 1+1 will be 5 in a feedback loop. If Europe is smart, it will remove the American shackles and help create the Eurasian Century.

Article originally published on Sputnik