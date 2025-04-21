I have written long posts on this topic, but here’s a quick summary of the salient points about Trump’s crusade to re-shore manufacturing:

10. Wall Street and US corporate elites don’t like manufacturing.

9. US lacks skilled manufacturing workers.

8. Young Americans have no desire to work in factories.

7. Environmental laws are too strict.

6. Costs of labor and doing business are high.

5. US lacks good infrastructure - railways, seaports and even electricity.

4. Investors know that Democrats will soon come to power and reverse the rules of the game. No long-term stability.

3. Bullying everyone is not how trade or capitalism work. If the US is ideal for manufacturing, it will flourish automatically.

2. China - and Asia - have mastered manufacturing and supply chain.

1. You cannot reverse 45 years of de-industrialization.

S.L. Kanthan