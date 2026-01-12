Let’s start with the shocking development since the US invaded Venezuela and kidnapped its President Maduro in an unprecedented military operation.

Venezuela is now a 100% colony of the USA. This is how it works:

Oil from Venezuela will be totally controlled and sold by the US — and for dollar only. For starters, the US will take 50 million barrels of oil.

The new government in Venezuela will also initially hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil - worth $3 billion in today’s price - to Trump.

The oil proceeds will be deposited in US banks & controlled by Trump admin

That money will be used for buying (only) American products/services

US Sec. of State Rubio explained the framework, which is similar to how the US controls Iraq, only much more draconian.

Trump even posted on social media that he is the new Acting Vice President of Venezuela. Half joking but sending a clear message.

In summary, Hugo Chavez’ Bolivarian Revolution has been crushed ruthlessly by the US Empire.

The Trump administration has left Maduro’s government intact to do a “policy change” without doing an actual regime change. This is a very clever strategy, since the US gets what it wants without a costly war or disastrous occupation.

Also, stunningly, a majority of Venezuelans support Trump’s capture of Maduro! Only a 13% even mildly oppose it.

The new Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and other Maduro loyalists like Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello have been shocked into subservience. There is no bravado about fighting the evil American Empire. Now the Chavistas’ speeches are about diplomacy and mutually beneficial relations.

Contrast that with Maduro’s speech in August when he screamed at Trump, “Come get me, coward!” The White House, not surprisingly, made a propaganda video:

For 25 years, Venezuela’s politics was dominated by the vision of Hugo Chavez, who castigated the USA as the “biggest menace to world peace” and dreamed of a socialist Latin America free from American imperialism. Chavez fantasized about being the next Simon Bolivar, who once liberated (in the early 19th century) many regions in South America from the Spanish Empire, and briefly united what are now Venezuela, Columbia, Panama etc.

Interestingly, Venezuela was very pro-US for at least 80 years before Chavez. During the Cold War, Venezuela was anti-communist, although there were problems with Marxist guerrillas.

In 1959, Fidel Castro came to Venezuela and was well received, but the government refused to provide financial aid or subsidized oil.

Castro in Caracas, 1959

Big Win For USA

Obviously, what Trump did was a violation of international rules, but when has the US ever truly followed them? From a real geopolitik point of view, this is a massive win for the US. Here’s why:

Venezuela has the biggest oil reserves in the world. The oil reserves will secure America’s energy needs and strategic control over a vital resource Countries listed by oil reserves

The selling of oil in US dollar will prolong the petrodollar’s status as the global reserve currency

The rest of the Latin American leaders will be shocked into playing nice with the US. (Already, Colombia’s left-wing leader, Gustavo Petro, had a long conversation with Trump).

The Good, Bad and the Ugly of Hugo Chavez

Chavez is still very popular among leftist intellectuals and many Western liberals. He was very smart, charismatic and eloquent. His ideas about socialism and actions to help the poor were/are very popular among many Western liberals. On social media, if I even mildly criticize Chavez, I get a lot of pushback!

( By the way, I visited Venezuela in 2008. Even then, it was quite depressing; and all the tech professionals I met in Venezuela, disliked Chavez and his socialism, which had not even peaked. I turned the TV on in the hotel room and saw Chavez giving a fiery speech. I went for dinner and drinks... came back three hours later... and Chavez was still going on! LOL ).

Chavez got elected in 1998 and was the leader until his death in 2013. During those years, he reduced poverty from 50% to 25%, reduced illiteracy rate from 10% to near 0%, changed the Constitution in 1999 to provide free healthcare, and built massive public housing projects to help people escape slums — 4 million homes by 2022.

What was bad about Chavez and his socialism?

First, much of Chavez’ success was due to rising price of oil — from $10 a barrel to $100 — in the first decade of his presidency:

Fortunately for Chavez, the US was mired in Middle East wars and thus mostly ignored his socialist revolution for the first decade. The CIA did try to stage coups a couple of times, but there were no sanctions on the Venezuelan oil or the economy.

The biggest mistake that Chavez made was not building a resilient and diversified economy. So, later when the oil price crashed for two years (2014-2016), Venezuela suffered a lot, and 2 million people fled the country.

He and Maduro also misjudged the power of the US. They thought that with Chinese money/technology and Russian weapons, Venezuela could withstand any economic coercion or military aggression from the US Empire.

But all the fighter jets, shoulder-powered missiles, and missile defense systems from Russia could not stop the kidnapping of Maduro in January 2026.

Chavez with then Xi Jinping, then Vice President of China..

And the Chinese money could not help: US’ oil embargo since Trump’s first term have crushed Venezuela’s oil exports and the economy. A shocking 6 million Venezuelans have fled the country and turned into refugees since the US imposed crushing sanctions in 2019.

By the way, China was not giving free money. They have claims on 4.4 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil. Trump will likely use that as a leverage in his negotiations with Xi Jinping.

“Mr. Socialismo” also did not understand how the economy or international businesses work.

Hugo Chavez was an eccentric guy with a Messiah complex. He tried to be Castro 2.0 in a post-USSR world where even China had moved on from communism.

“All that was privatized, let it be nationalized” was his slogan!

Like Castro, Like Cuba

1994 - Chavez Meets Castro For The First Time

Chavez worshipped Fidel Castro and followed many of the Marxist, communist ideology and, not surprisingly, had the same results.

For example, Fidel Castro stole foreign-owned assets such as oil refineries, mining, sugar plantations, banks, hotels etc. Nearly 6,000 American companies lost their properties. Chavez would do the same after 2006.

Castro totally abolished private enterprises — even mom-and-pop shops and restaurants; fortunately Chavez didn’t go that far. The results have been devastating for Cuba — magnified by US sanctions, of course.

In the first decade after Castro, a staggering 7% of the Cuban population fled the island. These half a million people were largely educated professionals, who were essential to run the economy — think engineers, managers, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, bankers, accountants and so on. Similar exodus happened under Chavez — about 1 million left Venezuela during his first term.

Finally, Castro ruled Cuba for 50 years, although he promised to have free elections within a year after coming to power. He was a dictator just like Batista, but only from the other side of the political spectrum. Chavez removed term limits and hoped to rule for life, but died of cancer after 15 years of ruling Venezuela.

Here’s Castro giving an interview to CBS Face the Nation in 1959 when he visited the US:

Chavez and his Socialist Experiment

Chavez went on a theft or nationalization rampage from 2007 to 2010. The result? Venezuela’s GDP fell 35% from 2010 to 2013. After his death, Maduro continued the policy, and the GDP fell another whopping 40% in just five years. All this happened BEFORE the US placed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil in 2019.

Let’s quickly look at the economic chaos Chavez unleashed.

He nationalized numerous sectors and about 1000 businesses — not just oil but steel, cement, mining, telecom, banking, agriculture, healthcare, retail and so on. For example: In 2009, Chavez took over Spanish-owned Banco Venezuela, the country’s third-largest financial institution. He “stole” the cement industry from Mexico’s Cemex, Switzerland’s Holcim and France’s Lafarge SA He confiscated the country’s largest steel mill from Argentina’s Ternium SA He seized CANTV from US-based Verizon Chavez took over Electricidad de Caracas, the country’s largest private power producer, from another American firm, AES Corp. Chavez expropriated a giant fertilizer company, FertiNitro, which was partly owned by Koch Brothers In 2007 Chavez demanded up to 80% stake in the shares of oil companies operating in the vast Orinoco oil belt. American companies Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips quit the country. In 2009, Chávez nationalized rice plants owned by the food giant Cargill Chavez cancelled contracts and seized a gold mine operated by an American firm Chavez also forcefully took over 6 million hectares of land from rightful owners All these were blatant thefts. A globalized economy simply cannot work if governments can arbitrarily change laws and/or blatantly steal corporate assets and markets. Chavez did offer compensations, but they were never enough, and many lawsuits are still pending.

The socialists also had no respect for other people’s property. They defaulted on international bonds, refused to pay back loans, and happily confiscated assets of foreign corporations. The total debt obligation of Venezuela - with fines and interests - is now over $150 billion, including $22 billion to oil companies such as Conoco Phillips.

Of course, government officials who were put in charge of these businesses were not skilled or ethical (more on that later). This led to terrible outcomes in every sector. His free hospitals lacked medicines and couldn’t provide basic services; food production fell 75%; oil production fell 75%; steel production plummeted to near zero.

Oil production also fell 75% in 20 years — from 1998 to 2018. This was BEFORE the US sanctions and oil embargo that started in 2019:

And then there were many unintended consequences of “socialism” — for example, oil/gasoline was heavily subsidized in Venezuela. So, Venezuelans would buy oil at home, cross the border, and sell it in Colombia for a huge profit. Capitalism exploiting socialism!

Chavez and his gang had no skills to manage the economy. In just a matter of 10 years, Venezuela’s debt-to-GDP skyrocketed from 20% to a staggering 175% — again, this was before the US sanctions.

To summarize, the mismanagement of the economy was the biggest problem in the utopian socialist economy.

What was ugly about the Chavez/Maduro model?

There were some serious contradictions in the political-economic system that Chavez built. Check this out:

There are 625 Generals/Admirals in the US military.

Guess how many there are in Venezuela? 2,000!!!

Venezuela - Military State

This is a system designed to do two things:

Prevent a coup (which is a big risk factor in Latin America)

Make these guys rich

This is how it works:

The command structure is so complex and conflicting that it is impossible to stage a military coup. These Generals run various parts of the economy — everything from oil, construction, food and telecom to healthcare, tourism and beyond. And they obviously siphon off a big chunk of their budget into their bank accounts.

One example is how a General would use government money to import construction materials from China… and then sell it to private companies at a discount. Win-win.

A lot of these Generals also own private companies - crony capitalism in a socialist economy - and profit immensely from government contracts.

One-third of state governors are also former military leaders.

This merger of military into the civil system started with Chavez. As one former General put it: “There is nothing ideological. Everything is business.”

Thus, in order to foster an equitable and socialist economy, Chavez ended up creating vast inequality through the oligarchy of military generals.

There are also claims that Chavez was a billionaire when by the time he died; and his daughter Maria Gabriela Chavez was the richest woman in Venezuela. She later became her country’s ambassador to the UN and rented an apartment in New York City for $11,000 a month. Muh socialism.

Dictatorship

While populist Chavez talked a lot about democracy, he became a virtual dictator. Immediately after winning the election in 1998, he proposed a referendum on changing the Constitution. He sweetened the deal with offers of free healthcare etc., and the referendum passed. With that, the Senate was eliminated, and gave the President enormous powers.

Later, even that single legislative chamber renounced its duties and gave Chavez unlimited powers to rule by decrees for a certain period of time — first, it was 6 months and then longer. This was called the “Enabling Law.”

Venezuela also has imprisoned many political prisoners, some of whom have died after torture.

China v. Venezuela - How to do Socialism

There are key differences between the two “socialist” countries:

China embraced capitalism and encourages foreign companies to bring in FDI. Chavez did the opposite, destroying foreign companies and waging a war on capitalism.

Chinese state-owned enterprises are successful and even listed in stock exchange. About 90 of them are in the global Fortune 500 list. They are run by highly talented and educated people. In Venezuela, SOEs are run by corrupt and clueless people.

China created their own state-owned enterprise to compete in the global market. Chavez simply stole foreign firms.

China mastered technology. Chavez did not even have the technology to maintain oil refineries. So, Venezuela’s oil production kept going down.

China is self-sufficient. Chavez/Maduro depended on handouts and loans from China and Russia. (Just like how Cuba relied on freebies from the Soviet Union).

Mao made peace with the US in 1972; and Deng opened up China even more to the US. Chavez, with bloated ego, tried to take on the US and destroyed his country.

Modern China encouraged the rise of middle class, professionals and entrepreneurs, while Chavez antagonized them. During his first two terms, i million middle-class Venezuelans fled the country.

There is a right way and wrong way to do socialism.

Summary

Yes, Chavez and Maduro did some wonderful things in terms of alleviating poverty, but there is no need for a “revolution” to help the poor. Embracing capitalism to increase GDP and using the extra money to help the poor would have been more effective. Mexico is a good example of this quiet pragmatism.

Nationalization of foreign corporations is as much a thuggery and theft as colonialism! One should negotiate the sharing of PROFITS upfront and then stick to the agreement. But the government cannot demand OWNERSHIP of a private foreign corporation.

Confiscation of foreign firms is also not smart because it’s a one-time theft — it’s like a thief stealing a car, but doesn’t know how to fix the car if it breaks down. Economic rules should be predictable and fair. Else no foreign (or domestic) company would invest. And if you steal from a powerful country, it will be FAFO time eventually.

Chavez was an eccentric populist, who didn’t understand economics. For example, here he is on live TV announcing (forced) price reduction on consumer products like deodorant.out

Chavez was right about American imperialism, but he should have spoken out as a journalist or an activist, not as a leader of a country. His belligerent foreign policy and disdain for business rules - like seizing foreign corporations - caused a lot of suffering for the Venezuelan people (due to the blowback from US sanctions).

“Whenever, whatever, wherever” — Two days before capture, Maduro spoke about how he was willing to give the US anything it wants. If he had been 10% as flexible 11 years ago, he would have survived and Venezuela wouldn’t have faced brutal US sanctions.

Going back to how Venezuela works under Chavismo: To prevent military coups, Chavez/Maduro bribed military generals with lucrative jobs, but this bred inequality, corruption and incompetence in all sectors of the economy. (For context, Latin America’s history is riddled with military coups).

Furthermore, Chavez turned “colectivos” or paramilitary groups into an institution. Based on Marxist urban guerrillas from the 1970s, these armed thugs now bully opposition groups, ensure good pro-government behavior in neighborhoods, and engage in many illegal activities such as kidnapping, drug trafficking etc.

History of US-Venezuela Oil Relations

Venezuela was a very poor country that turned into the richest country (by GDP-per-capita) in Latin America by the 1970s.

And the reason was oil — discovered and drilled and exported by American and European countries. A fact that Venezuelan politicians and “anti-imperialist” Western liberals forget.

The first oil was discovered in 1914, but in 1922, Royal Dutch Shell hit the mother lode. After that, US companies like Standard Oil (ancestor of ExxonMobil) and Gulf Oil (now Chevron) jumped in.

Although Western corporations unfairly exploited the oil in the beginning, in 1943, they were forced to share half of their profits to Venezuela.

For Venezuelan politicians, oil was easy money. OPM or Other People’s Money. The politicians did no work, but collected vast sums of money in taxes and royalties.

In the 1970s, “resource nationalism” was popular around the world. From Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to Algeria, countries began nationalizing the oil industry. Thus, in 1976, Venezuela jumped on the bandwagon.

However, this also marked the end of prosperity. In 1981, Venezuela’s GDP-per-capita peaked. The corrupt governments did not know how to efficiently operate and upgrade the oil refineries. (It’s the same problem that Chavez would face after 2007).

Then within 8 years, the country had to go to the IMF for a bailout. Interestingly, the riots (the infamous “Caracazo”) caused by the IMF-imposed austerity made a Venezuelan soldier more Marxist — and that was Hugo Chavez!

Conclusion

Whether it’s socialism or American capitalism, the life of an average Venezuelan will unfortunately be not good.

With the US control, Venezuela will likely be a puppet for a long time, especially due to the $170 billion or so of debt obligations.

There’s a possibility that the country could unravel due to fight among rival factions.

But the US plan seems sensible and is three-fold now:

1) Stabilization - US controls the finance by taking over oil

2) Reconciliation - Open up Venezuelan markets & politics

3) Transition - To a new a system

Venezuela is like a victim who has been a part of a cult for 25 years. It will take a few more years to normalize.

S. L. Kanthan (Jan 2026)