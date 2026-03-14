What happened in Iran in 1953? Truth in 3 minutes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21What happened in Iran in 1953? Truth in 3 minutesNot the version that's popular among liberals.SL KanthanMar 14, 202621ShareTranscriptI have written long articles, but here’s a debunking of the myths about the 1953 CIA coup in #Iran.Everything you need to know about:Shah of IranMossadegh the Prime MinisterCIA coupNationalization of oil etc.in under 3 minutes!S.L. Kanthan India and Geopolitics PodcastIndia’s role in a multipolar world India’s role in a multipolar world SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSL KanthanRecent EpisodesIran War Update - Day 14Mar 13 • SL KanthanNo Other Option: Why the US will do a regime change in Iran nowFeb 19 • SL KanthanDebunking: Mossadegh the Great Leader of IranFeb 16 • SL KanthanUnderstanding China's "Two Sessions"Mar 9, 2025 • SL KanthanMao: Tyrant or Great Leader? Debunking American LiesOct 12, 2024 • SL KanthanSCO: A symbol of successful multilateralismJul 5, 2024 • SL KanthanCGTN interview on SCOJul 2, 2024 • SL Kanthan