India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

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What happened in Iran in 1953? Truth in 3 minutes

Not the version that's popular among liberals.
SL Kanthan's avatar
SL Kanthan
Mar 14, 2026

I have written long articles, but here’s a debunking of the myths about the 1953 CIA coup in #Iran.

Everything you need to know about:

  • Shah of Iran

  • Mossadegh the Prime Minister

  • CIA coup

  • Nationalization of oil etc.

in under 3 minutes!

S.L. Kanthan

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