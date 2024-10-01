Why I Feel Bad for Americans

I feel bad for the Americans. Yes, they live in the biggest empire in human history. And there are many other statistics to boast – biggest GDP in the world, giant corporations worth trillions of dollars, the largest number of millionaires and billionaires, extraordinary dominance over the digital world and the media, technological superiority in many areas, dollar as the preeminent reserve currency of the world, and so on. However, such impressive data hides a myriad of ugly facts faced by the average American who is financially broke, physically sick, mentally unhappy, and pessimistic about the future. How could that be? Let’s unpack life in the Empire of Lies, where the elites wage not only wars everywhere around the world but also on their own people.

The first thing to remember about the US is the mind-boggling inequality. Thus, while the US’ GDP-per-capita is $80,000, it does not mean that a family of three – mom, dad and a child – earn $240,000 a year. In fact, 92% of American households earn less than $240,000. Here’s a shocking stat: The top 1% of Americans earn more money than the entire Middle Class!

Similarly, the US stock market is worth nearly $50 trillion, but it’s almost entirely (93%) owned by the top 10%. This is plutocracy.

There is also another type of inequality – based on geography. While people in coastal states like California or New York make more money (on the average), there are vast areas in middle America that are crumbling and decaying, thanks to deindustrialization. Go to YouTube and search for “dying cities in America” and you can spend an entire day watching shocking videos. There are third-world and fourth-world countries hiding inside America.

Even in the relatively wealthier states, a vast majority of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck, because of the high cost of living. For example, in the 1960s, an average home cost twice as much as the average income. Now, the ratio is 7. Plus, in most families now, both parents must work to make ends meet, while a few decades ago, just the husband could work and support his entire family.

Education is key to the success of any nation, but the wealthiest nation ranks at the bottom of the OECD nations in math, science and reading. Half of all American adults are functionally illiterate. And when young Americans go to college, they often get useless degrees and are collectively burdened with $1.7 trillion of student loan. Welcome to a life of debt serfdom.

It’s no wonder that 78% of Americans say that their children will be worse off (than the parents).

But the problems continue.

What good is a rich country if the people are physically sick? Staggering 75% of Americans are overweight or obese; and one-third of all Americans suffer from chronic diseases. But the “greatest country” on earth cannot figure out why people are getting sicker. Americans will spend $4 trillion on “health” care this year – a number larger than India’s GDP – because the entire medical system is based on a business model that thrives on repeat customers, who need medications for their entire lives. Curing diseases is not profitable.

It’s sad that most Americans cannot afford real food. The mainstream food is not even real food, it’s simply a toxic concoction of chemicals, GMO, sugar, bad fat, and ultra-processed junk. Hence the term SAD – Standard American Diet. The food corporations do not know anything about health, and the health corporations do not know anything about food.

Not surprisingly, Americans are also mentally sick. The US is the #1 country in the world in consumption of antidepressants and other psychotropic medications. Big Pharma rigs all the clinical trials and comes up with fake science about “chemical imbalance” in the brain. Thus, even children in primary school are forced to take brain-altering drugs, some of which act in ways identical to cocaine or meth. The US is also the #1 in the use of illegal drugs. 100,000 Americans die every year from drug overdose, but the elites do not care, since there is an endless supply of illegal immigrants across the border.

The cabal that rules the USA must really hate Americans, because there is no other explanation for the destructive social engineering that is being forced upon the masses. Since WW2, the US establishment has managed to destroy Christianity, tradition, wholesome values, and families by relentless bombardment of degeneracy and hedonism through Hollywood, media and even the legal system. What is being done to American children right now is unspeakable perversion. Worse, the experiments done in the US are soon spread to Europe and many other parts of the world. Thankfully, some countries like Russia and China have rejected these psychotic “values.”

So, what is left for the greatness of America? Capitalism, Freedom and Democracy? Let’s take a look.

There is no real capitalism or free market in the US. The real model of the US is “financial capitalism” or “casino capitalism” or “crony capitalism.” For more details, here’s my article on how financial capitalism is destroying the USA. There is an illusion of a free market in the US, but all the major corporations are controlled by a handful of giant financial corporations like Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street, which are the biggest shareholders. Moreover, all public corporations are controlled by a small network of people who sit on the boards of directors. Thus, there is only “One Corp” with different names such as Google, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, Pfizer, Walmart etc. This is neo-feudalism, not capitalism.

How about democracy, the one word that justifies all American wars? Lots of studies, including one from Princeton University, have shown that America works just like a textbook oligarchy. There is only one party in the US, but it comes in two flavors – Democrats and Republicans. This uniparty is funded by the One Corp mentioned before and special interest groups like AIPAC. However, the US has an elaborate reality show known as the presidential election every four years. This rigged system is why Congress has an approval rating of 20% and nearly half of all Americans do not vote. But the clown show must go on.

While Americans love their freedom, it is increasingly under attack. Political correctness stifles discussion of many critical topics involving politics and geopolitics. People and groups on social media quickly get cancelled for daring to have the “wrong thought.” It is so bad that Americans cannot even talk about what they cannot talk about! There is a multibillion-dollar censorship industry made up of deep state, special interest groups, corporations and tech giants. And the US is working closely with its vassal, the European Union. As the official narratives keep losing their influence, totalitarianism is increasing, as seen by arrests and raids of journalists.

America’s oligarchs have been playing divide-and-rule in order to neutralize the 99%. However, this has resulted in an extremely polarized nation, which might face a civil war in the future. To preempt a revolution, the rulers of America are encouraging unbridled illegal immigration and are openly talking about getting rid of the Constitution. The mask will completely come off soon.

As for technological primacy, America is quickly losing that battle as well. China dominates the world not only in traditional industries such as steel production, but also modern sectors such as electric cars, EV batteries, solar panels, next-gen nuclear power plants etc. According to a study by Australia’s ASPI, China leads the world in 57 out of 64 critical technologies. Two decades ago, the US was #1 in 60 out of 64. In spite of brutal US sanctions on hundreds of top Chinese tech companies, China is on the verge of making breakthroughs in semiconductor technology. Once China masters the chip ecosystem, it will be game over for the US empire.

Finally, thanks to aggressive imperialism, the rest of the world is embracing BRICS and dedollarization. When that takes off, the US will lose its ability to print and/or borrow trillions of dollars. Once the voodoo economics is gone, Americans will face devastating austerity. The cost of imports will go up and the standard of living will decline, while the US government will be forced to slash spending, layoff workers, and raise the retirement age.

Conclusion

Americans need to wake up to the fact they are ruled by psychopathic and incompetent elites. Unfortunately, too many Americans are still hoodwinked by propaganda, since the entire US establishment – corporations, politicians, media, think tanks, academia etc. – is very disciplined in sticking to the official narratives.

The US needs a complete overhaul of its domestic and foreign policies. At home, the US needs to re-industrialize and focus on the welfare of farmers and workers. Also, the US should go back to traditional family values and reject the globalists’ social engineering. Abroad, the US needs to end the perpetual wars, make friends with Russia and China, and embrace a multipolar world.

Can Americans avoid the tragic end of an empire?

S.L. Kanthan

Originally published on Sputnik: https://sputniknews.in/20240930/why-i-feel-bad-for-americans-8217110.html