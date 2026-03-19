Why Iran has not fallen yet

Iran accounts for only 0.3% of world's GDP. It cannot hold the other 99.7% as hostage forever.

20 days of bombing by the US and Israel, who have combined dropped 20,000 bombs/missiles... all the top Iranian leaders killed... but still Iran has not surrendered.

Why?

There are many reasons:

1) The US/Israel are not ruthless. For example, the US could have dropped a nuke and finished the job on Day one. Or, the US/Israel could have destroyed all the Iranian oil refineries, ports, electricity, water etc. But they didn't.

2) Jihadist-like organization in Iran. Just like you cannot fully dismantle ISIS, Hamas or Hezbollah by killing a series of leaders and their replacements.

3) Geography, geography, geography -- Iran is huge (3x the size of France), surrounded by mountains, and the Strait of Hormuz is very narrow (21 miles wide in the narrowest point).

But the US will win in order to save itself and the world order. If the Iranian regime survives, many other countries will adopt the same terrorist strategy.

S.L. Kanthan