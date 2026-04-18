Why Iran is NOT Vietnam or Afghanistan

The US is very popular in Iran.

Even the crazies who shout “Death to America”… send their kids to study and work in the US. About 4000 relatives of top Iranian officials live in America!

The Iranian diaspora is overwhelmingly secular and Westernized. It’s a good indication of the Iranian society.

Iranian people were DANCING on the streets — women without hijabs — when Khamenei died.

Iranians hate the theocracy and the Ayatollahs. That’s why the Iranian regime has shut off the internet.

Maybe 5% of the Iranian population are brainwashed into the Khomeini’s death cult, but they can be managed.

Flashback: When Khamenei’s death was announced, Iranians poured out on the street to dance and celebrate:

Iranians (in Iran) welcoming the US bombing Iran!

S.L. Kanthan



