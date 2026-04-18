India and Geopolitics

India and Geopolitics

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Why Iran is NOT Vietnam or Afghanistan

The US will truly be welcome as a liberator
SL Kanthan's avatar
SL Kanthan
Apr 18, 2026

  • The US is very popular in Iran.

  • Even the crazies who shout “Death to America”… send their kids to study and work in the US. About 4000 relatives of top Iranian officials live in America!

  • The Iranian diaspora is overwhelmingly secular and Westernized. It’s a good indication of the Iranian society.

  • Iranian people were DANCING on the streets — women without hijabs — when Khamenei died.

  • Iranians hate the theocracy and the Ayatollahs. That’s why the Iranian regime has shut off the internet.

  • Maybe 5% of the Iranian population are brainwashed into the Khomeini’s death cult, but they can be managed.

Flashback: When Khamenei’s death was announced, Iranians poured out on the street to dance and celebrate:

Iranians (in Iran) welcoming the US bombing Iran!

S.L. Kanthan

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