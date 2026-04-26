Why the US Will and Must Win the Iran War

Economics, Military and Geopolitics



Three reasons why the US WILL defeat Iran.



Economics

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Iran made up just 0.3% of the global economy before the war. It cannot bully the other 99.7%.



The war has devastated Iran so much that it will take 12 years to rebuild the country.



Plus, Trump’s blockade is crushing the Iranian economy. Soon, one-third of Iranian workers won’t get their paychecks.



And if the US and Israel bomb a few oil refineries, sea ports, and power plants? Iran will be sent to the Stone Age.



Military

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Iran is Hezbollah with a country. The Iranian military just has missiles and drones — 95% of which get shot down by Gulf countries.



Iran has no air defense systems to shoot down US fighter jets or missiles. Remember the human shield to protect the Tehran power plant? Pathetic.



As for Strait of Hormuz, Iran uses speedboats to harass cargo ships. That’s a playbook of pirates.



Geopolitics

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If the US cannot even defeat Iran, how can the US deter China?



Every country in South China Sea - and Taiwan - will become a vassal state of China.



Worse, Iran will rebuild itself and become a bigger menace 5-10 years from now.



Will the USA, the superpower, commit such a national suicide just to please the far-left and far-right? No.



FINALLY: Look at the benefits for the US in winning this war:

Middle East will be entirely pro-US



Iran’s oil and gas — #3 and #2 reserves in the world — will be controlled by the US



Petrodollar will be saved. This is the key to American prosperity and primacy.



After having won Venezuela and Iran, the US can focus on containing China



So, this is why the US will win this war — whether it takes one month or six months.

— S.L. Kanthan