About S.L. Kanthan
Geopolitical analyst, columnist, blogger and podcaster based out of Bangalore, India. Worked for many years in hi-tech and have wide range of interests including economics, health/food, science, technology, politics and more. Right now, primarily focused on the emerging multipolar world and its ramifications.
Twitter/X: @Kanthan2030
YouTube: Geopolitics Demystified
Columns: On Sputnik
E-mail: president@multipolarvision.com
Subscription?
You can subscribe for free. However, India-based Substack writers are unable to receive payments for subscriptions from international readers. Thus, if you would like to support my writing, you can contribute through the Stripe link below:
— S.L. Kanthan
Subscribe to India and Geopolitics
People
Geopolitical analyst, columnist, blogger, author, podcaster. * Buy me a Coffee: https://buy.stripe.com/bIY5m05gn1KscJq5kn * Follow me on Twitter: @Kanthan2030