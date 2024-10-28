India and Geopolitics

BRICS Manifesto from Summit in Russia. Oct 2024
The Kazan Declaration
  
SL Kanthan
How to MAGA
Four ideologies to get rid of to make America great again
  
SL Kanthan
Mao: Tyrant or Great Leader?
Debunking American lies about the Great Leap Forward and the "Great Famine"
  
SL Kanthan
1
Neoliberalism - The Hidden Cancer of Economics
But it's so mainstream that we don't even notice it
  
SL Kanthan
Four Philosophies of Geopolitics
Hegelian dialectic, Yin and Yang, Imperialism, and Globalism
  
SL Kanthan
Globalism v. Globalization
Crucial terms that are widely misunderstood and even conflated
  
SL Kanthan
Why I Feel Bad for Americans
Inequality, poverty, polarization, dysfunctional politics, social engineering, and a bleak future
  
SL Kanthan

September 2024

Climate Change & Global Warming Debunked by Mainstream Media
A surprising chart from Washington Post
  
SL Kanthan
Orwellian Censorship in US/EU
Will the battle for free speech lead to a civil war?
  
SL Kanthan
Asian Century Has Begun
Hello, Asian Century!
  
SL Kanthan
I love free speech in the US
The West has free speech, as long as you avoid these NINE topics:
  
SL Kanthan
Trampling on Telegram and Implications for Free Speech
Why the US (thru France) arrested Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram
  
SL Kanthan
