India and Geopolitics
BRICS Manifesto from Summit in Russia. Oct 2024
The Kazan Declaration
Oct 28
SL Kanthan
7
How to MAGA
Four ideologies to get rid of to make America great again
Oct 15
SL Kanthan
30
Mao: Tyrant or Great Leader?
Debunking American lies about the Great Leap Forward and the "Great Famine"
Oct 12
SL Kanthan
48
1
Neoliberalism - The Hidden Cancer of Economics
But it's so mainstream that we don't even notice it
Oct 10
SL Kanthan
34
Four Philosophies of Geopolitics
Hegelian dialectic, Yin and Yang, Imperialism, and Globalism
Oct 9
SL Kanthan
35
Globalism v. Globalization
Crucial terms that are widely misunderstood and even conflated
Oct 7
SL Kanthan
32
Why I Feel Bad for Americans
Inequality, poverty, polarization, dysfunctional politics, social engineering, and a bleak future
Oct 1
SL Kanthan
110
September 2024
Climate Change & Global Warming Debunked by Mainstream Media
A surprising chart from Washington Post
Sep 22
SL Kanthan
45
Orwellian Censorship in US/EU
Will the battle for free speech lead to a civil war?
Sep 11
SL Kanthan
16
Asian Century Has Begun
Hello, Asian Century!
Sep 7
SL Kanthan
40
I love free speech in the US
The West has free speech, as long as you avoid these NINE topics:
Sep 6
SL Kanthan
41
Trampling on Telegram and Implications for Free Speech
Why the US (thru France) arrested Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram
Sep 3
SL Kanthan
30
