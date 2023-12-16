India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
2024 Prediction: Year of Decolonization and Dedollarization
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:11
-10:11

2024 Prediction: Year of Decolonization and Dedollarization

SL Kanthan
Dec 16, 2023
Share

U.S. overplayed its hand, weaponized the dollar, lost the war in Ukraine, and is getting mired in another disastrous Middle East war. The Global South has had enough

India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
India’s role in a multipolar world
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
SL Kanthan
Recent Episodes
Mao: Tyrant or Great Leader? Debunking American Lies
  SL Kanthan
SCO: A symbol of successful multilateralism
  SL Kanthan
CGTN interview on SCO
  SL Kanthan
How the US is destroying itself and the world order
  SL Kanthan
How to Make America Great in 4 Steps
  SL Kanthan
Why USA wages perpetual wars — because it’s perfect
  SL Kanthan
Why US GDP-per-capita is misleading
  SL Kanthan