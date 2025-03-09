Playback speed
Understanding China's "Two Sessions"

Interview with Yawen Xu of CGTN
SL Kanthan
Mar 09, 2025
3
Transcript

The topics were wide-ranging from:

  • Two Sessions in Beijing (the annual event when 5,000 representatives of NPC and CPPCC from all over the country get together to determine the national goals and objectives for the following year)

  • China's economy & GDP growth (5% planned this year)

  • Unique initiatives like "Made in China 2025"

  • Ecosystem that fosters innovations like DeepSeek

  • Trade wars & tariffs

  • Trump's efforts to revive US manufacturing

The guests were Dr. Li Lun -- Professor of Economy at Peking University, Lance Witten -- Editor-in-chief of IOL from South Africa, and myself.

S.L. Kanthan

Appears in episode
SL Kanthan
