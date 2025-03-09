Understanding China's "Two Sessions"

The topics were wide-ranging from:
Two Sessions in Beijing (the annual event when 5,000 representatives of NPC and CPPCC from all over the country get together to determine the national goals and objectives for the following year)
China's economy & GDP growth (5% planned this year)
Unique initiatives like "Made in China 2025"
Ecosystem that fosters innovations like DeepSeek
Trade wars & tariffs
Trump's efforts to revive US manufacturing
The guests were Dr. Li Lun -- Professor of Economy at Peking University, Lance Witten -- Editor-in-chief of IOL from South Africa, and myself.
S.L. Kanthan