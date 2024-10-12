India and Geopolitics
Mao: Tyrant or Great Leader? Debunking American Lies
SL Kanthan
Oct 12, 2024
Did Mao kill 30-60 million Chinese people? What exactly happened in the "Great Famine"? How successful or disastrous was the Great Leap Forward? This video answers the crucial questions such as how long did the famine last, why did it happen, how many people died etc. Mao's true accomplishments are remarkable, especially considering how bad China was in 1949. He increased life expectancy by 30 years, literacy rate from 10% to 80%, provided free healthcare for hundreds of millions of Chinese people, liberated China from imperialism, liberated farmers from feudalism, and liberated women from social injustices. He laid the foundation from which China took off like a rocket in the last 40 years. The demonization of Mao started only after the CIA"s color revolution failed in 1989 -- the Tiananmen Square protests. The lies about the Great Leap Forward are debunked with stats and facts, many from declassified CIA reports.

India’s role in a multipolar world
