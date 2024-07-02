CGTN interview on SCO

My interview with Yawen Xu of China’s CGTN on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which India is also a full member. We discuss SCO’s history and how its priorities in the formative years were terrorism and separatism. And about SCO’s major accomplishments over the last two decades, especially regarding Central Asia. I talk about a geopolitical taboo — USA’s support for terrorism! From the Mujahideen in Afghanistan to the recent decade-long “civil war” in Syria. The reality is that the CIA armed and funded terrorists from all over the world in order to overthrow President Assad. We talk about the difference between SCO and NATO. And we go into the overall philosophy of SCO and the so-called “Shanghai Spirit.” SCO, BRICS and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have perfect synergy, and they represent the emerging multipolar world.